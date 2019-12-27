Don Bassey's benefit brings benevolence to the Empress in Vallejo – The Reporter

Loading...

Calling 30, or was it 50? – Of his musical friends is not new to Don Bassey. There have been fundraising events that Vallejo bassist has coordinated for sick musicians and victims of various natural disasters.

But reaching many you know in the Bay Area to play on a Sunday, January 5, benefit for the Empress Theater?

"It feels strange," Bassey said. "Maybe if I wasn't involved in the planning, maybe I could absorb it better. It's quite special."

Veteran Vallejoan is recovering from a right leg amputation on November 20 at the David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. With the U.S. Navy UU. Between 1972 and 1978 as a nuclear reactor operator, Bassey said he suffered severe pain in the last 20 years from a knee affected by cancer and eventually ran out of options.

"I'm happy to feel great," Bassey said from his home in Glen Cove on Friday afternoon.

Vocalist Annie Sampson confirmed for A Don Bassey Benefit next Sunday. (Courtesy photo)

A friend of Bassey and an Empress Theater supporter, Geoff Drake, thought fundraising would be a good idea. Bassey thought he had canceled 10 concerts since the process began and hopes to be in a wheelchair through physiotherapy and a possible leg prosthesis.

"We are organizing what would amount to a traffic jam," Bassey said.

Confirmed artists include: Carlos Reyes, Jeff Campitelli, Jim Funk, Annie Sampson, Leah Tysse, Annie Sampson, Tracy Blackmon, Mz. Dee, Tia Carrol, Kevin Hayes, Steve Ehrmann, Mighty Mike Schermer, Jeff Tamelier and Nancy Wright.

Confirmed bands include Danny Click and The Hell Yeahs.

In addition, the Townhouse Ramblers will also perform, the group that Bassey usually plays on Monday nights in downtown.

"Many musicians will appear," Bassey said. "If nobody (in the audience) shows up, there will still be 150 people there."

Bassey said many of the musicians were unaware of his difficult physical situation unless they were "immediate cohorts."

Bassey had hired the musicians, but had to pay tribute to the late drummer, Gary James, for an Empress Theater event on November 17. No way Bassey will miss this, he said.

"I will play with as many people as I can," he said.

Realistically, he knows he can't be on stage all night.

"We'll see how it goes … there are about 20 more bassists," Bassey said, adding that these benefits end up being meetings for many.

Carlos Reyes is one of the dozens of musicians set in the Empress Theater. (Courtesy photo)

"We don't see each other so often. Everyone looks for benefits," Bassey said. "The people that appear are dedicated. I'd rather go play a benefit than a regular concert."

Since much of the marathon show is air traffic control, Bassey is delighted that those duties belong to Timm Walker.

"It's excellent for keeping the line moving," Bassey said.

For many, it will be the first time they see Bassey after surgery, but the musician said there is no reason for anyone to feel uncomfortable with him.

"I've seen a lot of people in recent weeks and I'm always smiling because I'm happy to see them," Bassey said. "I don't know if they are unarmed by that. Most take it as it is and move on. This is how I am doing it. If you want to see it (your leg, amputated a few centimeters above the knee), I will show you."

As for 3 p.m. From next Sunday benefit, there is no coverage charge.

"We'll just pass the hat," Bassey said. "I am certainly not looking for a large wad of cash."

Bassey hopes to contribute to wiggleyourtoes.org, a nonprofit organization with the mission statement "to empower those who have lost a limb to move forward, take action and return to the life they want."

At least, his friends have managed to clarify Bassey's situation. One gave Bassey some gingerbread men, each one was missing a leg.

If 50 supporters show up for the fundraiser for 400, Bassey said he already knows how he will feel when he finishes.

"I know I will feel great," he said. "And I hope we have some good pictures."

Don Bassey's benefit is Sunday, January 5 at 3 p.m., Empress Theater, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo. For more information, visit businessstheatre.org.