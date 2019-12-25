Loading...

Dog rescued after falling through the ice on Christmas Eve

An officer was able to rescue and return the dog home for Christmas

Updated: 5:47 PM EST December 25, 2019

A lucky dog ​​that had fallen on the ice was rescued by a police officer who answered a call. The Delavan, Wisconsin, police department posted on Facebook that an officer responded to a Christmas Eve call about an animal in danger. The dog had fallen through the ice on Lake Comus approximately 40 yards from the coast. The officer, Scott Runge, found the dog shaking and groaning, and could not get out of the icy water. The officer was able to rescue the dog and return it to its owner. Fortunately, the owners could spend Christmas with their pet safe and sound. Watch the rescue in the video above.

