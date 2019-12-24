Dog plays on the extent of Pat Cummins' madness despite the riches of IPL

Loading...

"This is the kind of people you want on your team.

"You could pay him a billion dollars a day and that wouldn't change him.

"He loves to play cricket, he's an exceptional young guy … it won't affect him."

Cummins said he watched the IPL auction at home and was surprised by what happened.

"Just sit at home. I found a stream and yes, I watched it. And I couldn't really believe what I was seeing, "said Cummins.

The fast said he wanted to stay grounded. "Yes, I am doing my best not to change," he said.

"I'm lucky to have a very good group of people around me and the boys, obviously the team is great, but also family and friends. I always play cricket because I love it and I love being with everyone and everything that goes with it. So yes, really lucky and grateful for everything that happened but I hope it doesn't change me. "

As for the prospect of lenient purchases, Cummins hadn't given it much thought, leaving those questions to Becky.

"My girlfriend, the first thing she said was that we can buy the dog a few more toys now." So she sorted her priorities, "said Cummins.

Asked if Australia could play four rapids in Thursday's Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, Cummins said the Australians could do the job if they played four or five front row bowlers. Langer said earlier today that paceman Michael Neser was in the mix to make his Test debut.

"You know, I think if we only have four or five, I think we will get the job done. Fortunately now Marnus [Labuschagne], you know, he plays really well. Wadey [Matthew Wade] thinks he can play bowling, and Nathan Lyon can play 25 or 30 overs in one day. So yes, no matter which team, I feel like we have all the bases covered. "

Cummins also said he expected the highly publicized CWM field to play well.

"I took a look. But you know, you expect a pretty good wicket. Most of the matches here are on day five. So I don't see how it is too different this year. "

Daniel is an age sports journalist

