SALT LAKE CITY – Last season in Toronto, NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard became the face of "cargo management," a euphemism for preventive rest. He played only 60 of 82 regular season games. Not because he was injured in the traditional sense (read: unable to play), but given his history of injuries, Toronto thought it was prudent to avoid excessive effort. So he did not play in consecutive games and strategically prevented others from staying fresh and healthy during the postseason. He rewarded Toronto with his first NBA title.

But the approach has sparked controversy, with laziness charges imposed against players who make tens of millions but refuse to play every game. It went on once again this week, starting with LeBron James. When asked about his approach to cargo management, he told reporters that if he is healthy, he will play. Clippers coach Doc Rivers responded with an opportunity to James and the Lakers: "It's our philosophy. I don't know what yours are," he said. "I think yours is what LeBron says it is, to be honest."

Amid the lagging classifications for NBA games televised nationwide, cargo management seems to be an easy culprit, at least in part, of the problems. Recent numbers show that the NBA cable ratings dropped 22% on TNT and 19% on ESPN compared to last season, and the ratings have already dropped last season.

"I will never agree with" Load Management. "It always worked when the best players who ever played played as much as possible, and had bad shoes and did not have the best doctors in the world as they do today," NBA legend Charles Barkley said during an interview on Fox. Sports radio. "These guys have no loyalty to a team or a city and that is why the grades are low."

The reality is more complicated. Maybe cargo management has turned off some fans, but many other factors help explain the NBA qualification problems.

One is lucky. Many of the league superstars are / have been injured this season, from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, to Zion Williamson in New Orleans, to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson by Golden State. Then, when their teams have played on national television, viewers are less likely to watch.

Another is the general trend of cable cutting. It has long been known that the NBA courts the demographic group 18-34, a group that is abandoning the cable faster than any other. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes that this is the main driver of declining ratings.

"The ratings have dropped because all our national broadcasts are available exclusively on cable, which is losing subscribers daily," he wrote on Twitter. The NBA basketball will return to the television network (ABC) at Christmas.

The league has also considered more flexible TV programming, along with other changes to improve the regular season. Among them: a season tournament, a play-in for the last two playoff places and a slight reduction in the regular season to 78 games. The changes could help the league gain relevance in the midst of a saturated media market where it must compete against streaming services.

However, it still seems imprudent to underestimate the power of perception. Cargo management has been an important topic of conversation so far this season, even if it is not as widespread as advertising might make it seem. Such a perception problem can be harmful, even if it shouldn't be.

"I think it's bad for the overall health of the sport," said Larry Brown, founder of LarryBrownSports.com. "But it is not a simple problem."