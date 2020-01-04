Does $ 100k for the rare 1966 Dodge Charger Hemi seem to be manually excessive with four speeds?

Loading...

The Dodge Charger from the first generation 1966-1967 may not be as infamous as its successor from 1968-1970, but in the right specification it is a very special car.

It is very rare to find an unrestored 1966 Dodge Charger in the original configuration that looks just as good as this one that is for sale on eBay. Make no mistake, this is no ordinary charger from 1966: it features the 426-cu in (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 engine and the manual four-speed gearbox, making it one of only 257 cars. are built in this configuration.

Of the 37,344 loaders produced in 1966, only 468 had the 425 HP Hemi engine, of which only 257 were also equipped with the Chrysler HD A-833 4-speed gearbox. This specific dark-green Dodge paint-powered charger is said to have had it since the first three owners and the engine was rebuilt and upgraded to 600 hp in the 1990s, partly thanks to dual 4-BBL carburetors.

Since then, the salesman in Gaithersburg, Maryland, says the car has driven 3,216 km. Before being offered for sale in 1966, he underwent a full service and a 120-point inspection for mechanical, electrical and safety aspects.

The interior is in stock and still has the original seat covers on the front and rear black bucket seats, full factory console, stainless steel interior lining and three-spoke steering wheel. The car also comes with the original factory Chrysler AM radio and optional rally dashboard with 150 mph speedometer and 6,000 rpm tachometer.

Other optional equipment present on this rare 1966 Dodge Charger 19i includes the fast power steering, power brakes and a second "fresh air" bonnet. According to the seller, the car also comes with a warranty package, receipts and new documents.

This rare 1966 charger is available to be seen at Flemings Ultimate Garage in Rockville, Maryland and is listed with a buy-it-now price of $ 99,990.

