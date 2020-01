Loading...

Doctors report increased colds and colds after the holidays

Updated: 5:30 PM EST January 2, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

>> WHEEZES, DRY TOS. CONGESTION. CURRENT NOSE OF THE COURSE. EMILY: IN THE SAN VICENTE MEDICAL GROUP IN SHREWSBURY, DR. FARAH KHAN SAYS MORE PATIENTS CALL SIC >> THERE WILL BE AN EXPLANATION OF RESPIRATORY ISSUES OF THE PERSONS WHO ARRIVE. EMILY: MOST PEOPLE ONLY NEED THE BASICS, MORE FLUIDS, SLEEPER AND MORE FABRICS. >> OUR EXPECTATION IS OK, GIVE YOU A WEEK, 10 DAYS AND YOU WILL HAVE TO RESOLVE HOPEFULLY WITH ANY MANAGEMENT YOU DO. The concern is why in many cases it will not disappear. EMILY: THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE FOR ELDERLY AND SMOKING ADULTS. DR. KHAN SAYS PARENTS SHOULD HAVE AN EYE NEAR CHILDREN TOO. >> CHILDREN CAN CHANGE THEIR SYMPTOMS VERY QUICKLY. THEY LOOK WELL, THEY ARE COMPLETELY GOOD BUT EVERYTHING A REPENTINE HIS BODY CANNOT TAKE IT. FOLLOW-UP OF RELATED SYMPTOMS. ARE YOU BREATHING VERY FAST? EMILY: ALSO CALL A DOCTOR IF YOUR WORST SYMPTOMS ARE Pain, chills and exhaustion. MAY NOT BE A COLD. >> THE FLU IS ALL THAT, BUT MORE. IT'S SQUARE. FEEL MUCH MORE, AND DEFINITELY FEVER. EMILY: DR. KHAN SAYS HE HAS SEEN SOME FLU CASES UNTIL THIS SEASON, BUT THE NUMBERS ARE LESS THAN THE LAST TWO YEARS. AND IF YOU HAVE NOT RECEIVED THE VACCINE STILL, IT IS NOT LATE. THE EXPERTS SAY THAT IT IS THE BEST

Doctors report increased colds and colds after the holidays

Updated: 5:30 PM EST January 2, 2020

VIDEO: Flu cases may be low at this time, but many people are still sick. Local doctors say they have seen an increase in the cold after the holidays.

VIDEO: Flu cases may be low at this time, but many people are still sick. Local doctors say they have seen an increase in the cold after the holidays.

.