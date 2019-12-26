Do you want to understand Ukraine? We go behind the headlines to reveal how US military aid frustrates Russian aggression

Loading...

Editor's Note: Dodge Billingsley is an independent academic, director of Combat Films & Research and a military analyst with over 25 years of experience covering conflicts and global critical points. It is based in Salt Lake City and offers this perspective in Ukraine today for the Deseret News.

SALT LAKE CITY: The United States has a Russian dilemma. How can you suppress Russian aggression without compromising your military? That question will continue in the halls of Congress and in the plains of eastern Ukraine.

While the political trial procedures focus on Ukraine, Russian tanks and artillery occupy the eastern flank of the country. According to the UN Human Rights Council, more than 3,000 civilians have been killed and 7,000 injured since Russian forces invaded in 2014. Around 1.6 million people have fled, becoming refugees within their own country.

The war is an expression of President Vladimir Putin's ambition to rebuild a Russian empire, reviving his sphere of influence of the Soviet era. In recent years, Russia has been suspected in cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns targeting the US. UU. And his NATO allies, the murder of Russian defectors in the United Kingdom and an attempted coup d'etat to prevent Montenegro from joining NATO. Russia has become an active antagonist, challenging the US. UU. On the world stage, even surpassing the US strategy in Syria.

The United States has responded with what can be called soft power. Sanctions point to Russia, Putin and his inner circle, and his wealth. Military aid and training missions indicate US support. UU. To the neighbors of Russia, such as Poland, Romania and the Republic of Georgia, who can act as a deterrent. Ukraine is both an ally in this conflict, as it has been in Iraq and Afghanistan, and a battlefield where the United States and Russia compete for influence.

The invasion of Russia remains an existential threat to Ukraine, which is about the size of Texas, with a population similar to that of California. The former Soviet Republic has growing ties with the West, including an association agreement with the European Union, but shares a 1,426-mile border with Russia, which ends in the Black Sea. Ukraine has fought Russia to the standstill, thanks in part to US support. UU. And military aid of $ 1.5 billion, including specialized weapons that undermine the strengths of Russia's superior firepower.

For the Ukrainian troops in the front, the military aid of the United States represents more than a check. The funding, deployed in stages since 2014, is generally destined to specific supplies and materials, including advanced weapons such as the counter-battery radar, which helps neutralize artillery and mortars, and the Javelin anti-tank missile system.

I have seen these weapons in action when I was embedded with US forces in Iraq. Russia relies heavily on artillery and tanks, which I have seen in mobility courses in international weapons exhibitions. Russia has one of the most formidable armies in the world, hardened by years of action in Chechnya, but American weapons give Ukrainian soldiers a chance to fight.

These weapons have helped to balance power in the region to the point that at least one temporary peace seems possible, as long as the United States continues to tip the balance in favor of Ukraine and Russia is not expected to give up any territorial gains.

What is really happening in Ukraine and why it is important for US national security. UU.? How does US military aid affect the situation on the ground? What does the future hold?

A long and calm strategic confrontation

The importance of Ukraine to the United States can be mainly symbolic, and that is no small matter. Since World War II, the foreign policy of the United States and its role on the international stage have been built around its reputation as a defender of democracy. As such, the United States has been involved in a series of alliances around the world to defend against possible undemocratic threats. If that reputation is tarnished, these alliances could weaken or crumble, as the allies lose confidence in the United States as partners.

For decades, the United States built that reputation by opposing the Soviet Union in power wars, arms races, intelligence contests and undercover operations. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the United States hastened to build relations with former Soviet republics such as Ukraine and Georgia to expand its influence in Eastern Europe, control the spread of nuclear weapons of the Soviet era and avoid any future resurgence of Russian ambition .

The United States quickly acceded to Ukraine when it declared its independence in August 1991. A few years later, in 1994, it joined the leaders of Ukraine, Britain and Russia, signing a memorandum that admitted Ukraine into the Treaty on the Nonproliferation. of nuclear weapons. The pact promised that none of the participants would attack Ukraine if the country renounced its nuclear arsenal.

Fast forward 25 years and Russia ignored that treaty and revived its imperial aspirations, fueling fears of a new Cold War. The United States has not revived exactly the containment policy towards Russia as defined after World War II, but the objectives are similar. The United States does not want to see the countries of southern and western Russia return to the satellite states of Moscow.

Ukrainian identity crisis

I flew to Kiev in December 2004 to interview Ukrainian volunteers who had traveled to fight Russian forces in previous conflicts in Abkhazia and Chechnya. It was very cold and, nevertheless, the Plaza de la Independencia and the main avenue were completely isolated by thousands of people brandishing orange flags and banners, day and night, in the spring of 2005. This became known as the Orange Revolution.

Protesters responded to allegations of government corruption, the poisoning of a pro-Western presidential candidate and a stolen election that saw pro-Russian candidate Victor Yanukovych declared the winner, only to annul his victory. Somewhat forgotten, these events were saved early in a conflict that was not entirely evident at that time but that had been brewing since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

At the heart of the riots was a competition for the leadership of Ukraine. Ukraine is closely linked to Russia, both historically and ethnically. Many Russians consider Ukraine to be an intrinsic part of their country, and Ukraine has been a Russian territory during certain periods. But many Ukrainians would not agree.

It was an old question, but now that identity crisis would have a wider impact. Thirteen years after independence, Ukraine was politically at stake. Would it reach west towards democracy, to join the European Union and possibly NATO? Or would it gravitate back to the orbit of Moscow?

US presidents since Reagan have closely watched the situation, offering political and economic support to Ukraine. But Moscow still considers Ukraine part of its legitimate sphere of influence and has never stopped trying to undermine Ukraine's aspirations to the west.

A Crimean dagger

In 2010, Yanukovych was again elected president of Ukraine, but in 2013 his administration began to crumble, as did the country itself. That year, he rejected a partnership agreement with the EU, instead of seeking closer ties with Russia and accepting a financial bailout from Moscow. It was one of the many decisions considered pro-Russian.

In the spirit of the Orange Revolution, pro-Western Ukrainians flooded the Plaza de la Independencia. This time Yanukovych called it a "coup" and his government received them strongly. Up to 70 people died in clashes with security forces. Even so, the protests did not diminish and in February 2014 Yanukovich fled to Crimea.

The Ukrainian government closed the elite police unit guilty of the killings and eliminated Russian as the country's second official language (although the ban was finally revoked), angering many in the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine, according to BBC News.

A pro-Russian soldier is thrown by the Russian flag while driving a machine gun in front of a Ukrainian military base in Perevalne, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 15, 2014. Tensions are high on the Black Sea Peninsula of Crimea, where he will hold a referendum will be held on Sunday about whether to separate from Ukraine and seek annexation from Russia.

Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press

Within days, pro-Russian forces, including Russian soldiers and a gang of pro-Putin motorcyclists (this cannot be invented), seized the Crimean peninsula in a stealthy operation that ended before much of the world or even Ukraine knew. was going on. The efficiency of the operation suggests that it was planned before Yanukovych left Kiev.

Shortly after, anti-Ukrainian demonstrations began to take place in the Donbass region, in eastern Ukraine. Protests led to violence and riots soon led to civil war, with casualties on both sides. In late summer, Ukrainian government forces seemed to have the advantage.

That changed in August 2014, when Russian regular military units crossed the border into Ukraine, joining pro-Russian groups in a counterattack that forced Ukrainian forces to retreat in many places along the stable front line.

In a matter of weeks, the Obama administration outlined a $ 291 million aid package to support Ukraine against Russian aggression. At first, the US UU. They mainly provided non-lethal help: training, medical and support equipment and equipment.

Now, five years later, US military aid. UU. Ukraine amounts to about $ 1.5 billion, including a variety of very lethal tactical weapons systems designed to mitigate and disrupt Russian-sponsored advance and occupation.

Big brother, little brother

The Ukrainian army is not evasive. The country has a robust defense industry, inherited from the Soviet Union. Ukraine is a net arms exporter. In fact, Russia and Ukraine place much of the same team, because they share a Soviet legacy. Even so, Russia has significant advantages in resources and experience on the battlefield.

In 1991, the breakup of the Soviet Union left its arms industry in disarray. For decades, their factories had produced weapons for the Soviet army and for client states and power wars around the world. Now Russia and Ukraine had factories, but they needed more cash than tanks. Since then, they have competed to sell similar assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and tanks to countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Both countries exhibit weapons at gun shows such as the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The star attractions are tanks and other armored vehicles that compete in the mobility course. Although they don't face each other, each crew competes to show that their tank can better navigate artificial hills and water features, hoping to close deals with oil-rich Middle Eastern regimes.

The Ukrainian military attends military training in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Russia and Ukraine were blamed after Russian border guards opened fire on Sunday against three ships of the Ukrainian navy and finally the They captured them and their crews. The incident put the two countries on a war footing and raised international concern.

Mykola Lazarenko, Associated Press

Russia has a decided advantage due to its size, superior defense industry and experience. Russian forces have honed their combat skills since 1994, fighting separatists and jihadists in Chechnya, and seeing actions in Azerbaijan, the Republic of Georgia, Syria, Libya and Africa.

Wherever the Russian army goes, it depends on an overwhelming number and heavy weapons, tanks and artillery, to crush its enemies.

Weapons to level the field.

Chechen volunteers who now fight with Ukraine know it better than anyone. During their separatist struggle (1994-2009), the Chechens lacked specialized hardware, so they tried to neutralize the advantage by attracting Russian tanks to the streets of the city, where they could attack them at close range and from the upper floors above and the sewers below, or towards the narrow ravines and the narrow and twisted mountain roads. But on the open plains, the Russian armor inflicted astounding losses on the Chechens. Eastern Ukraine is a similar terrain, ideal for tank warfare, and that gives Russia the advantage.

Enter the US defense technology. USA: AN / TPQ-36 counterattack radar and FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile systems, both part of the military aid package to Ukraine, both designed to undermine Russian forces.

The smuggling radar is a defensive weapon, designed to protect a fixed position. When a round of artillery or mortar is fired, this system identifies the point of origin and fires immediately. It is believed to have drastically reduced Russian bombing and mortar fire, as crews know they will suffer direct blows shortly after launching an attack.

The Javelin is a shoulder anti-tank missile system that allows soldiers to fight against armor. Normally operated by a team of two people, it really only takes one person to shoot. Once the Javelin is set on the target and launched, the crew can move to cover while the missile flies in an upward, almost vertical path before it turns and falls directly down to hit the vulnerable top of the tank. This weapon is more versatile and can be used by troops that advance, withdraw or maintain the line.

Tactically speaking, these systems are both possible game changers.

What follows and what lessons can be learned?

Last month, Russia returned three Ukrainian military ships that were seized last year as they passed through the Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway between Crimea and mainland Russia. The crews were also released recently, as part of an exchange of prisoners. It seemed a sign of de-escalation while the two countries were preparing for peace talks in Paris, although Ukrainian officials claim that the ships were stripped of essential systems and that they are effectively unusable.

It is too strong to say that US military aid. UU. You can buy peace, even if the talks lead to a truce that takes hold on the ground, but seems to be at least partially responsible, along with the persuasive power of US support. UU. The front.

US weapons such as javelin, counter battery radar, sniper rifles and more have provided Ukraine with a way to deter Russian advances and help stabilize a designated front line approximately 400 miles long.

The success of this strategy could provide a tactical plan for other countries on the periphery of Russia that fear a militarily aggressive Kremlin determined to recover the lost territories of the former Soviet Union.

Military aid allows the United States to be with its allies without putting American boots on the ground or risking American lives. However, there are risks; for example, transferring tactical weapons to countries at war inherently increases the threat of a wider war. But the United States runs the risk of losing the faith of its allies if it fails to meet those commitments.

Meanwhile, relations between the United States and Russia have deteriorated in the last decade. The two countries now face in quasi-proxy wars from Syria to Venezuela. What happens next in Ukraine may well indicate where this relationship is going.