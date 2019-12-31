Do you have a new iPhone this holiday season? Here you can read how to trade in your old one

Loading...

The holiday season of 2019 has expired and 2020 is coming, and that means that you have probably picked up a new device or two. iPhones are one of the most popular gifts every year, but the inevitable question for many of us is always what to do with old ones. This way you can trade in or recycle your old iPhone …

There are many ways to trade in your iPhone – from selling at an auction on eBay to making a deal for a person in your town on Craigslist to sending it to a trade-in company that specializes in buying and selling old devices. Before we go into some of the other options, we recommend exchanging with our partner MyPhones Unlimited for quick and easy money if you don't want to waste time.

Trade in your iPhone with 9to5Mac

To trade in your old iPhone with the partner trade of 9to5Mac in business, go to trade-in.9to5mac.com for an instant quote. We chose this partner mainly because of their leading payback time, fast payment service, integrity and reliability. They accept most iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPod, Apple TV, AirPods and more – as long as they are relatively recent and in good condition, of course. Use code for a limited time 9to5mac to get an extra $ 15 for your exchange.

More ways to trade your old iPhone

Trade in your iPhone @ Apple Trade In / GiveBack

Another way to sell your old iPhone is to use Apple's own Trade In / GiveBack program. With Apple Trade In you get an Apple Store gift voucher for the purchase of a new device or accessories. The trade-in rates of Apple Trade In are not always the best, but you have to deal with Apple. That means that you can count on every quote and promise being met throughout the entire process.

With Trade In you are not limited to iPhone trading alone. Apple takes on phones from different manufacturers, iPads and other tablets, Macs, Apple Watch and more.

Trade in your iPhone at Gazelle, Best Buy or your courier

Gazelle is undoubtedly a popular trade-in destination and they have the volume and reputation to support it. They have the A rating of the Better Business Bureau and accept almost every iPhone. You can also trade in your iPhone at selected electronics stores, and the most popular US destination is Best Buy, with iPhones, iPads, gaming hardware, Apple Watch, streaming media and more.

Another option for exchanging your old iPhone is with your provider. Whether you have Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or a variety of other providers around the world, they all have half-value offers for old devices. If you are planning to change providers, these can be a particularly good place to trade in your device – they are often desperate enough for new customers to give you extra value for old devices.

Other sites: Decluttr, Trademore, Igotoffer, Itsworthmore, BuyBackWorld

With a quick Google search, you will notice that there are dozens – if not hundreds – of sites on the web. They all take your old device with you, but the question is what you get in return. It is not possible to say whether the specific site you are visiting will actually continue what they promise, but there are a number of alternative, emerging sites that are at least worth checking out.

These sites are not all bad – many of them have enough positive reviews and reputation that you can at least trust you to be paid. View Decluttr, Trademore, Igotoffer, Itsworthmore and BuyBackWorld if you want to enter the wild west of iPhone and smart device trading in sites.

Or try to sell your old iPhone

As an alternative to trading in your device, you can always try to sell it yourself. There are many ways to do this – as we said above – but they all have one thing in common: a little more effort than just exchanging old devices for cash with just one click. We recommend Swappa and eBay as the two most important destinations for selling your old devices online, and each has its advantages and disadvantages.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPylPCW7RQ [/ embed]