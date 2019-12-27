DNA points to humans as killers of the northern version of the penguin

Loading...

The North Atlantic was home to a bird that had a remarkable similarity to penguins. The great auk, also known as "the original penguin," was a large, non-flying, black and white bird, which is said to have existed for millions. Despite its appearance, the great auk is actually a relative of knives and puffins, not penguins. However, since about 1844, the northern hemisphere has been without its penguin version, and it seems that our species is to blame.

The great auk had provided humans with a source of meat and eggs. But around 1500, hunting intensified dramatically when Europeans discovered the rich Newfoundland fishing grounds. In 350 years, the last great auks ever seen reliably were killed to be put in a museum, and the species was lost forever.

Given the relative speed of this extinction, it is worth asking if other factors, such as environmental changes, were involved. Was the great auk on the way to extinction before intensive hunting began? Or could it have survived and continue to exist today had it not been for humans?

In our recent study, my colleagues and I found no evidence that the great auk was already in decline or at risk of extinction before intensive hunting. This suggests that there were no other factors at play in their disappearance, and the pressure of human hunting alone was sufficient to cause its extinction.

Our findings highlight how commercial exploitation on an industrial scale of natural resources has the potential to lead even an abundant, broad and highly mobile species to extinction in a short period of time.

Ancient DNA

By studying species that have become extinct, we can learn things that can help us in the struggle to conserve the species that still live today. One way to do this is to observe the genetics of extinct species. Using ancient DNA (aDNA), we can observe things like genetic diversity (how much genes vary between different individuals in a species), which can reveal trends in how genetically healthy the species is. You can also show us how a species may have responded to environmental change, hunting or the introduction of new species into its habitat.

There is much evidence, including archeological records and written accounts, that show that the great auk was hunted throughout its existence. But so far we have not known what impact the environmental change may have had on the extinction of birds. If the species had been at risk of extinction before the start of intensive hunting in the 16th century, we would expect to see signs in its DNA.

For example, if one species has low genetic diversity and most individuals are very similar, then the species is less likely to have certain individuals that can survive environmental change when others do not. Therefore, the species as a whole will be less able to adapt to that change.

Meanwhile, large differences in the DNA of individuals from different places may also indicate that a species was divided into isolated populations that did not migrate or mixed their DNA with other groups. This is known as population structure and can lead to less genetic diversity, greater inbreeding and an accumulation of "bad" genes, which makes it an important factor in the vulnerability of a species to extinction.

These kinds of changes in genetic diversity are among the firms we look for when studying the extinction of species. If we cannot find a loss in diversity during the last centuries before extinction, then it suggests that the population declined rapidly, something that would indicate that humans are to blame.

We can also use statistical models called population viability analyzes that analyze the probability of a species becoming extinct at any given time. These models can be used to show if a realistic amount of hunting could be the sole cause of extinction.

To find out which of these scenarios is applied in the case of the great auk, we sequence part of the bird's DNA known as its mitochondrial genome. This involved taking samples of bones found by archaeologists and assembled skins and organs stored in museums around the world. We successfully generated DNA sequences from 41 individuals, representing birds from the main areas where the auk lived, which spanned a period of about 15,000 years ago to about 170 years.

No gradual decrease

We found that genetic diversity was high in all samples, with evidence of a constant population size and no evidence of a population decline or a pronounced population structure. This suggests that the great auk was not at risk of extinction before intensive human hunting and that its extinction followed a population decline too fast to appear in our data. Meanwhile, the population viability analysis revealed that hunting alone might have been enough to cause the great auk to die out.

Today, seabirds are more threatened than any comparable group of birds, with one third of the species in danger of extinction and half facing a decline. Threats to seabirds include climate change, habitat loss, pollution, human fishing and direct exploitation of the harvest of eggs, chicks, adult birds for food hunting and trophies. Seabirds play a globally important role in ecosystems, acting as predators, scavengers, nutrient subsidizers and ecosystem engineers, so it is very important to understand more why they are becoming extinct.

Our investigation develops the case of human hunting as the main cause of the extinction of the great auk, and also reminds us how real the threat is to today's seabirds. The findings also show why we need to closely monitor commercially harvested species, particularly in under-researched environments such as our oceans. This will help us better understand what is happening with the threatened species of the world and, hopefully, act before they follow the great auk in history.

Jessica Emma Thomas, postdoctoral researcher, Swansea University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.