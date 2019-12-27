DNA and crime: when does it cross the line of personal privacy rights?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – We leave an invisible trail behind us wherever we go and, lately, millions of us have voluntarily harvested and sent to know more about who we are and where we come from.

While it was once only a theoretical mystery, it has been more than a decade since the International Human Genome Project announced that it reached the end of its "journey of internal discovery", successfully completing a project that provided the world with the "capacity , for the first time, read the complete genetic plane of nature to build a human being. "

Since then, genomic innovations have advanced at a dramatic pace, including the development of technology that has allowed a new area of ​​direct genetic testing services to the consumer that are cheap, fast and ubiquitous. Spitting in a tube, sending it through the door and in a few weeks you can discover the ethnic and geographical origins of your ancestors and, more personally, some very nice details about the physical and psychological anomalies that may appear in your path.

A collateral result of this new volume of genetic tests is the new massive databases that contain treasures of genetic data, true gateways to more personal information about tens of millions of individuals.

Where is the line

Now, civil rights defenders join Utah lawmakers in an effort to establish some basic protections on this data as law enforcement and other government agencies increasingly access this information as a genetic plan to build The perfect criminal case.

On Friday, December 20, 2019, an Ancestry DNA kit is represented in Salt Lake City. One of the consequences of rapidly advancing DNA sequencing technology is the proliferation of large databases containing treasures of personal information that are increasingly accessed for police use. Now, civil rights defenders and Utah lawmakers are working on a bill to ensure that more personal information is adequately protected.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Connor Boyack, president of the Utah libertarian public defense group based at the Utah Libertas Institute, said that while technology is a blessing to amateur genealogists, the way government agencies are taking advantage of it raises concerns.

"In recent years, police across the country have identified a new opportunity to use DNA to find and catch the bad guys," Boyack said. "At first glance, many might think that this is a new and exciting tool to catch criminals, however, when you look at it more closely, it is actually a very deep violation of privacy."

DNA samples collected by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been in use for years through the federally administered Combined DNA Index System, but Boyack said his concerns are focused on the access of law enforcement agencies to DNA databases managed publicly and privately. Some DNA testing services such as Ancestry.com and 23andMe claim that they will firmly defend unjustified access to law enforcement, while other service providers in the field of genetic analysis have taken markedly different positions.

DNA as a tool to fight crime

A company, GEDMatch, is not a testing service, but offers a platform that allows consumers who have performed DNA tests elsewhere to load their results in the hope of connecting with unknown family members or for more information. about their DNA profiles. The company was founded nine years ago with the aim of providing a tool for amateur genealogists.

GEDMatch was acquired by the San Diego Verogen-based forensic genealogy firm earlier this month, but has previously created its database, which currently includes some 1.3 million samples, accessible to the police. It is a practice that has made the headlines of the company for its participation in helping to close pending criminal cases such as the Golden State Killer of California, and closer to home, recently helping Clearfield police to detain a suspect in A horrible case of assault. In May, the company dramatically increased restrictions on police scanning without a court order, which limited access to the results of DNA tests of those users who expressly gave their consent for that purpose. However, before that change, the site had been used to resolve about 70 criminal cases.

Boyack said the proposal he has been working with with stakeholders, industry experts and legislators would create privacy protections around consumer-side DNA databases that would require the police to adhere to the mandate of particularity of the Fourth Amendment.

"Our bill would allow law enforcement to take your DNA sample and analyze it (Combined DNA Index System), as well as other state and local DNA databases of known criminals," Boyack said. “However, it would ban dragnet-style family searches from consumer databases.

"If the police have some blood or evidence obtained from other investigative methods that identify & # 39; Bob & # 39; as a suspect, they can obtain an order to capture Bob's blood or saliva and even without an order to collect Bob's trash DNA. " That would still be allowed because, again, there is a suspect. Beyond that, our proposal would deny law enforcement the possibility of fishing expeditions. No massive searches of public or private databases without individual suspicion. "

The Utah Civil Liberties Union of Utah participates in the drafting of the proposal and, like Libertas, has concerns centered on unrestricted police access to DNA data for millions of people.

"This moment shows that we really need to try to discover clear roles around secondary uses (of DNA data)," said Marina Lowe, the legislative and political adviser to the ACLU of Utah. "People will send an Ancestry test kit to learn about their family's ethnic heritage or help identify health risks in their family lineage. Law enforcement to gain access to this is a secondary use that people may not I hope that this legislation clarifies: if you enroll in one of these programs, you are doing so for a particular purpose and the police should not have open access to information that was clearly shared for a different purpose. "

A shortage of rules when it comes to our genome

There is little in the way of existing state or federal legislation that has tried to regulate specifically how, when and where police or other government agencies can access DNA data, outside of DNA data that is already under their competition.

While the definition of bright lines of the circumstances under which this data can be accessed is the focus of Utah's current and still evolving proposal, there may be other ways to limit so-called fishing expeditions.

Teneille Brown is a professor at the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law and expert in health law and medical ethics. Brown has had the opportunity to review potential Utah legislation and believes that there may be other ways to strengthen privacy protections in relation to consumer DNA test data.

Brown noted that the user agreements that each consumer consents to when sending a sample for DNA testing are fungible and the ability of a company to change those agreements, whether motivated by internal policy reviews or through a change of acquisition or ownership, is A cause for concern.

"Police access (from the consumer's DNA databases) to identify family members connected to the crime scene DNA is not where I see privacy concerns," Brown said. “The real weaknesses are the people who are loading clipping (DNA) profiles. Do you understand what that action means? They are downloading their profile and uploading it to a service or website, but they should know and care about the consent they are giving. And how difficult it can be to opt out later if that agreement changes and when it does. "

Brown explained that the owners of DNA databases could, and should, create protections for deeper and more underlying data that can reveal very personal ideas about people. He noted that law enforcement agencies can access the DNA data they need for a family match for a criminal investigation and do not need and should not see the deeper DNA information.

"The data (from the genetic test) is the genetic mutation data that could be used to make predictions about someone's health," Brown said. "But the cops don't have that, and they don't need it. GEDMatch, 23andMe and Ancestry have that raw data (trim) in their databases, and the user can download theirs, if desired, but there would be no reason to share this data with law enforcement.

"The police do not need the raw data to match a relative. The GEDMatch algorithm only spits a match and does not share the data (clippings) of the third or fourth cousin. Similarly, the Ancestry algorithm predicts relationships and, if provided by the user, it could represent a name. Because the police do not need the data (genetic clipping) itself to represent a name / match with a distant relative, denying them access would only improve our DNA privacy, at a very low cost to solve cold crimes. "

Utah's proposal in the pipeline

While the specific language adjustment of the proposal is likely to continue, Rep. Craig Hall, a Republican from West Valley City, said he was willing to sponsor the effort at the next legislative session. Hall said he believes it is necessary to establish some legal privacy protections when it comes to police access to DNA data.

"There are certain companies that perform genetic tests that will fight strongly against any search for law enforcement in their database," Hall said. "Ancestry and 23andMe, resist police searches. And there are some databases that are more available to the public … and some of those people who use those services can & # 39; consent in quotes & # 39; to allow the government to look for their own DNA, but the challenge with this is when a person sends their DNA, they are not only sending their own information, but also that of their family members who have not only not given their consent, but which, in fact, can strongly disagree. ”

Hall said that creating new rules to govern how an individual's DNA data is used requires navigating the territory between the proper procedures of law enforcement and the constitutional rights of each individual.

"We all want to hold criminals accountable, but in the act of balancing privacy and due process, the massive search for genetic databases is too problematic to allow," said Hall.