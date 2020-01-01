DNA analysis revealed the identity of 19th century “Connecticut vampire”

Loading...

Enlarge / The 19th century tomb of "JB55" in Griswold, Connecticut, which shows the remains arranged in a way to prevent the "vampire" from rising and "feeding" the community. The man is probably the local worker John Barber.

Connecticut State Archeology Office

In 1990, children who played near a gravel pit in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon a pair of skulls that had been freed from their graves in an unmarked cemetery of the nineteenth century. The subsequent excavation revealed 27 tombs, including that of a middle-aged man identified only by the initials "JB55", listed on brass tacks in his coffin. Unlike the other burials, his skull and femurs were neatly arranged in the shape of a skull and crossed bones, which led archaeologists to conclude that their community had suspected that the man was a "vampire." The scientists finally found a probable identification for JB55, describing their findings in an article published this summer in the journal Genes.

The analysis of the bones of JB55 in the 1990s indicated that the man had been a middle-aged worker, about 55 years old when he died (hence, JB55, the initials of the man and the age of his death). The remains also showed signs of rib injuries, so JB55 suffered from a chronic lung disease, most likely tuberculosis, known at that time as consumption. It was frequently lethal in the 19th century, due to the lack of antibiotics, and the symptoms included coughing up blood, jaundice (pale, yellowish skin), red and swollen eyes and a general appearance of "wear and tear". The infection often spreads to family members. So, it may not be surprising that local folklore suspects that some victims are vampires, rising from the grave to make the community they left behind sick.

Hence the outbreak of the so-called Great Vampire Panic of New England in the 19th century in Rhode Island, Vermont and eastern Connecticut. It was common for families to dig up the bodies of those who had died from consumption to look for signs of vampirism, a practice known as "therapeutic exhumation." If there was liquid blood in the organs (especially the heart), a swollen abdomen, or if the body looked relatively fresh, this looked like evidence of vampirism. In such cases, the organs would be removed and burned, the head sometimes beheaded and the body buried again. Given JB55's lung condition and the fact that the signs of decapitation, he was probably a suspicious vampire.

Photograph of JB55 showing bones arranged in a skull and crossed bones. J. Daniels-Higginbotham / Genes

JB55 ribs showed signs of injury, indicating a chronic lung infection such as tuberculosis. J. Daniels-Higginbotham / Genes

A fragment of the coffin containing the remains of the man who was believed to be John Barber is hardwood, decorated with hammered brass studs in the initials "JB55". Courtesy of the Connecticut state archaeologist.

A diagram of the cemetery where the desecrated tomb of the alleged vampire was found. Bill Keegan / Archaeologist of the State of Connecticut

"This was done out of fear and love," co-author Nicholas F. Bellantoni, a retired archaeologist from the state of Connecticut told the Washington Post who worked on the case in the early 1990s. "People died in their families and they had no way to stop him, and maybe this was what could stop the deaths. They didn't want to do this, but they wanted to protect those who still lived. "

Researchers from the National Museum of Health and Medicine (NMHM) took a sample of one of the JB55 femurs in the early 1990s. DNA was analyzed, but it was not possible at that time to obtain enough information to make a reliable identification. "This case has been a mystery since the 1990s," Charla Marshall, a forensic scientist at SNA International in Virginia, told the Washington Post. "Now that we have expanded the technological capabilities, we wanted to visit JB55 again to see if we could solve the mystery of who it was."

For this most recent analysis, the researchers used Y chromosomal DNA profiles and referenced genetic markers with an online genealogy database. The closest party had the last name of "Barber". A notice in the 1826 newspaper recorded the death of a 12-year-old boy named Nathan Barber, son of one John Barber of Griswold. It happens that a grave near that of JB55 had the initials "NB13" on the lid of the coffin. That is strong evidence that JB55 is probably John Barber, while NB13 was his son. But there was no other historical or genealogical information about any of them.

"As far as we know, this is the first study that applies DNA tests to identify the remains of a historical case without supposed identity," the authors wrote, unlike DNA analysis for high-profile historical figures such as Richard III or the family. Romanov, where DNA profiles can be compared with those of living relatives. "Future work involving genetic genealogy can lead to living descendants of JB55, and possibly verify the identity of the vampire Griswald, Connecticut as John Barber."

DOI: Genes, 2019. 10.3390 / genes10090636 (About DOI).