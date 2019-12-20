DMTC will present "Drowsy Chaperone" in January – The Reporter

Loading...

According to all reports, especially the political variety, we will need to brighten our spirits in the new year.

Enter the Davis Musical Theater Company just in time, in the advent of 2020.

The company will present "Man in Chair" and his imaginative journey through a luxurious 1920s musical, "The Drowsy Chaperone," every weekend from January 3 until January 26.

But first, there will be a special preview of the New Year's Eve gala at 8 p.m. December 31 at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive, No. 10, in East Davis.

After the show, to say goodbye to 2019, there will be a buffet dinner (appetizer dishes, tri-tip, marsala chicken, vegetarian pasta, salads, mashed potatoes, muffins, dessert and more), dessert, a DJ, dance, sparkling wine , party favors and sparkling cider. Tickets cost $ 50 plus a $ 2 installation fee, and that includes the show. Tickets can be purchased at the theater, online at dmtc.org, or by calling (530) 756-3682.

A synopsis: with the low lights, a man in a chair appears on the stage and puts his favorite album, the recording of the cast of a fictional musical from 1928. The recording comes alive and "The Drowsy Chaperone" begins when the man in the chair look. Mix two lovers on the eve of your wedding, a clumsy godfather, a desperate theater producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a wrong Don Juan and an intoxicated companion, and you have the ingredients for a night of lightness, if not many laughs.

Kyle Jackson directs and choreography. Featured artists include Scott Minor as "Man in Chair," Aimee Rose Santone as Janet van de Graaff, A.J. Rooney as Robert Martin and Chris Kay Stewart as incumbent.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" sounds at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and on Sundays, from January 3 to 26. All presentations are at the Henderson Center. Tickets cost $ 18 in general; $ 16 students and adults over 55 years. Tickets for groups of 10 or more cost $ 14 each. An installation fee of $ 2 per ticket is added to each ticket purchased.

For more information, visit dmtc.org.