DJI Patent describes a remote-controlled Rover with camera attached

DJI is known for its popular drones – including the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom – but could the company prepare for the launch of a ground-based, camera-equipped remote-controlled rover in 2020?

A patent filed in China by the Shenzhen-based company suggests that it might consider such a device.

Spotted by DroneDJ, the patent describes a machine that is similar in some respects to the Freefly Tero, a small and zippy remote-controlled vehicle that allows filmmakers to capture a camera for shooting at a low level.

According to the very detailed diagram in DJI & # 39; s archiving, the battery-powered vehicle has four thick wheels that can rotate 360 ​​degrees for better maneuvering, and a stabilization system for smooth footage as the machine rolls over a sidewalk or street, or even on more challenging terrain.

If we look closely at the image, we see that the stabilization system seems to use springs that are attached to a platform that supports the camera. Further stability is provided by the gimbal / camera setup that appears to have one of DJI & # 39; s advanced Zenmuse cameras & # 39; s. This suggests that the product would be aimed at more serious filmmakers rather than hobbyists looking for a fun toy to play with.

Why a camera-equipped robber?

Although an experienced drone operator has the ability to shoot at a low level with a camera-equipped flying machine, a small robber would be easier to operate in indoor situations, or in outdoor locations with limited space. A machine like this would also be free of many of the strict regulations that regulate the use of drones in the air, making it easier for users to start it without fear of getting into trouble with the authorities, although it should be noted that local Rules for parks and other public spaces can already limit the use of remote-controlled vehicles.

As always, we must remember that we are looking at a patent here, so there is a chance that the idea will remain on paper instead of becoming a real product you can buy. DJI, however, is an ambitious company that is constantly looking for new ways to broaden its business, and a product like this that builds on its existing knowledge of drones gives it a real opportunity.

We have contacted DJI to ask how serious it is about such a product and will update this story when we hear it.

