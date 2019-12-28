DJ Don Imus, made and betrayed by his mouth, dead at 79

Loading...

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Radio personality Don Imus, whose career was made and then quashed by his sour tongue for a decade of fame and a brutal plunge from the audience after a nationwide racial insult, is dead. He was 79 years old.

Imus died Friday morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve, according to a statement from his family. Deirdre, his 25-year-old wife, and his son Wyatt, 21, were by his side, his son Zachary Don Cates returning from military service abroad.

He died from complications from lung disease.

Imus survived drug and alcohol problems, a sizzling appearance before President Clinton and several layoffs during his long career behind the microphone. But he was vilified and was eventually sacked after describing a female college basketball team as "layered hos".

His racist and misogynist crack of April 2007 about the Rutgers team, mostly black, a 10-second clip often replayed, crossed a line that Imus had long since ridden as his irascible diatribes catapulted to prominence. The remark was heard from coast to coast on 60 radio stations and broadcast simultaneously every morning on MSNBC.

At the time, his show "Imus in the Morning" hosted presidential candidates, political experts and his favorite musicians, a staple of the media and the political corridors of New York and Washington. Ten years earlier, Time magazine had named him among the 25 most influential Americans. But the remark made him an immediate outcast and he was dropped by CBS Radio and MSNBC.

Imus repeatedly apologized, calling his remark "totally inappropriate … rash and stupid," and met with the team to find out how his comment hurt them. Although he returned to radio and the Fox Business Network simultaneously aired his show for several years, he never approached the same influence before retiring in 2018.

The incident "changed my feeling of making fun of some people who didn't deserve to be made fun of and had no mechanism to defend themselves," Imus told CBS News when he retired.

Imus' flawless character has been tempered by his off-the-air philanthropy, raising more than $ 40 million for groups such as the CJ Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Foundation. He ran a ranch in New Mexico for dying children and often used his radio show to solicit guests for donations.

A pediatric medical center named Imus has been opened at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

Joe Scarborough, who replaced Imus in MSNBC morning programming, tweeted that "Morning Joe" owed its format to Imus.

"No one else could have gotten away with so much discussion about the cable news," wrote Scarborough. "Thank you for everything, Don and Godspeed."

Yet even in death, he was a polarizing figure. Several African Americans on Twitter have not forgiven, saying, in fact, "good riddance". The Huffington Post titled its obituary, "Don Imus, host of a racist radio show, died at age 79".

Even though Imus was not ready to make fun of politicians of all stripes – he called former vice-president Dick Cheney "war criminal" – he was praised on Twitter by leading figures on Friday. conservative media Sean Hannity and Mark Levin. Laura Ingraham of Fox News Channel said that she was responsible for her career in radio.

"Love him or hate him – and he gave his audience reasons to do both – he was a giant on the radio," tweeted Anthony Mason of CBS, who interviewed Imus when he retired.

Imus, born on a ranch in Riverside, California, was the eldest of two boys – his brother Fred later became a regular on the show "Imus In the Morning". The family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where Imus joined the Marines before taking jobs as a freight train brake and uranium miner.

It was only at 28 that he appeared on the air. His caustic personality, although it would help him later, was initially a problem: Imus was canned by a small station in Stockton, California, for pronouncing the word "hell".

The controversy has only improved his career, a model that has continued throughout the decades.

Imus, moving to larger California resorts, won Billboard's Disc Jockey of the Year for mid-size markets after a stunt where he ordered 1,200 burgers to go to a McDonald's local.

He moved to Cleveland and in 1971 he was doing the morning show by car on WNBC-AM in New York, the country's largest and most competitive radio market. He brought a destructive taste for vodka.

It was a "shock shock" before the term was coined, and listeners flocked to hear the outrageous things he would say, like phoning people to wake them up and asking, "Are you naked?" played characters like radio evangelist Rev Billy Sol Hargis. His demons also made an open question many mornings if he would show up for his 6-hour shift.

Imus was fired by WNBC but returned in triumph two years later adding a new vice: cocaine. While her career was reversed, her first marriage, which produced daughters Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni, collapsed.

Imus battled drug addiction until a stint in 1987 at an alcohol rehab center in Florida, just when WNBC became the brand new sports station WFAN, which kept the show non sporty Imus as morning anchor.

His career exploded again. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and MSNBC signed its simulcast when the network started in 1996. He mixed comedy with prominent guests such as Senators John Kerry and John McCain. Media figures like Tim Russert of NBC and Frank Rich of the New York Times were regulars.

A book grab on the guaranteed sales of the Imus show, and the writers were soon lining up for a spot on the show.

Imus rarely missed a chance to get in trouble, even in the good times. He engaged in a long-standing feud with shock jock Howard Stern, who usurped Imus' position as the No. 1 morning host in New York.

But as he retired, Imus called Stern one of the top five radio personalities of all time. He gave himself the same rank, adding Arthur Godfrey, Wolfman Jack and Jack Benny.

"He had a big problem with me," said Imus of Stern. "I was not with him."

In 1996, Imus outraged the guests at the annual dinner of the Association of Radio and Television Correspondents in 1996, castigating President Clinton's extramarital affairs while the first lady was seated face against stone. "We all know you are a smoking weasel," said Imus another time about Clinton.

A White House spokesperson called Imus' song "fairly tasteless".

A year later, he was prosecuted by a Manhattan judge after tearing up the lawyer on the air as a "creep" and "an old senile dust bag". Critics have petted the content of the show, Imus deflecting most of the complaints by claiming that he was an all-inclusive offender. However, a regular show was laid off in 2005 after a particularly vile crack on cancer singer Kylie Minogue.

A February 2006 profile in Vanity Fair contained the quote that could best serve as the epitaph of Imus.

"I speak to millions of people every day," he said when he returned home in a limousine after a show. "I like it when they can't answer."

Imus remarried in December 1994 to former Deirdre Coleman. They had a son, Wyatt, and adopted Zachary after attending one of his camps for children with cancer.