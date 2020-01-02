Dixon Lions Club will host Drive Thru BBQ Fundraiser – The Reporter

Loading...

Those who are looking for a delicious barbecue meal are in luck: a fundraiser from Dixon will satisfy their stomachs and the proceeds will go to a good cause.

The Dixon Lions Club will organize its second annual Drive Thru BBQ fundraiser at Tractor Supply Co. on January 25. Those who submit tickets can pick up a meal consisting of a triple grilled, a baked potato, coleslaw and a dinner roll.

Dinner tickets cost $ 15 and can be obtained by contacting any member of the Lions Club or calling 321-2547. Tickets must be presented to receive a meal. The proceeds will go to scholarships for graduates of the last year of Dixon High School.

Meals can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m. in Tractor Supply Co., 2000 N. First St., Dixon.

The Dixon Lions Club is the local chapter of the international service organization. Since the creation of the club in 1954, the proceeds from past fundraising events have been allocated to organizations such as Dixon Unified School District, Team Dixon, Dixon Toys for Tots, Relay For Life, Wreaths Across America at the National Cemetery from the Sacramento Valley, local youth sports programs, Dixon High Sober Grad Night, outdoor education trips in elementary school and more.

For more information about the Dixon Lions Club, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/dixonca/.