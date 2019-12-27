Distracted driving crimes fall to an all-time high in November: SGI

Loading...

The number of distracted tickets issued in November fell nearly half the previous month, according to SGI (Saskatchewan Government Insurance), when a new record was set.

Last month, Saskatchewan police issued 653 distracted tickets, including 560 for cell phone use. According to SGI, this is the first time in nine months that the sum of the individual months has dropped below 700.

In October, 1,290 distracted tickets were handed out, 1,148 of which were for mobile phone use while driving. This was an unprecedented number of tickets issued in a single month.

CONTINUE READING:

Saskatoon Transit, SGI, offers a free New Year's Eve service



"With the government's announcement on November 19 that distraction driving penalties will increase dramatically on February 1, 2020, we hope we will continue to see fewer people caught while distracted," said SGI in an explanation.

The story continues under the advertisement

As of February 1st, tickets starting at $ 580 will be available for a first offense plus four disadvantages, with the number of subsequent tickets increasing significantly within a year of an initial conviction, SGI said.

Over 1,100 people were out and about in November who shouldn't have been

Last month, SGI and the police focused on suspended drivers and unauthorized vehicles.

The Saskatchewan police have arrested 1,106 people who should not have been on the move, SGI said.

CONTINUE READING:

Saskatchewan more than doubled the fines in 2020



Of these, 302 drivers were caught driving while suspended or disqualified, and 515 were caught due to unauthorized vehicles or trailers.

In addition, 181 people received a ticket for driving without a valid driver's license. 64 learner drivers drove without a supervising driver, and 44 drivers violated a driver's license or a license restriction.

"It is a safety risk if drivers continue driving after their driver's license is suspended because an agency has determined that they are not allowed to drive a vehicle," said SGI.

CONTINUE READING:

New driver who has a ticket for the phone in sight will win the B.C. Supreme Court Appeal



SGI reminds drivers that you should not be on the road if a driver's license has expired or if a vehicle is not approved.

The story continues under the advertisement

"This can void your insurance coverage in the event of a collision and, depending on the offense, can result in additional penalties, including fines, subpoenas, and vehicle seizures," said SGI.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) SGI (t) Disqualified drivers (t) Distracted driving (t) Driving crimes (t) Driving during suspension (t) Police authorities in Saskatchewan (t) Traffic crimes (t) Traffic safety (t) Canada (t) News