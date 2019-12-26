Distracted driving accident sends a van in the air on I-15 in southern Utah

Loading...

PAROWAN – Police say a driver was looking at his cell phone and was running 87 miles per hour when his truck took off on I-15 on Thursday morning, sending a passenger to the hospital.

The truck rolled off the north side of the highway near Parowan around 11:30 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. He was in the air for about 40 feet before shooting at least three times, police said.

The truck driver was looking at his cell phone when the accident occurred, with the cruise control set at 87 miles per hour, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A male passenger in the front seat was removed from the truck and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The driver and a woman who was sitting in the back seat were treated at the scene.