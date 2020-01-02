Disney made so much money at the box office in 2019

Loading...

Disney films made $ 7.61 billion at the global box office in 2016, more than ever in a calendar year. In 2019, Disney broke its own record in July.

Thanks to mega hits such as Avengers: Endgame (the movie with the highest sales ever), Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, “Disney has earned $ 3.76 billion domestically (a record of all time) and 7.35 billion internationally US dollars (a record) for worldwide sales of $ 11.12 billion, ”said Variety. The total gross amount will also continue to increase as Episode IX and the Frozen sequel empty more wallets.

Six Disney films (Captain Marvel, Endgame, Aladdin, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Frozen 2) made over $ 1 billion last year and a seventh (The Rise of Skywalker) will cross the barrier before January ends. This $ 3.76 billion domestic total (excluding 20th Century Fox titles) represents "33 percent of all domestic earnings" and is well above Warner Bros.’s second place (13.7 percent).

"We are very proud of our studio team and the exceptional number of films they delivered to fans around the world in 2019," said Alan Horn, Disney co-chair, and Alan Bergman, CCO co-chair. "It was a year like no other!" (Via)

It's an absurd year that Disney 2020 won't repeat, at least not financially: there is no Star Wars or “most ambitious crossover event in history” on the program. Instead, you have to settle for Harrison Ford and a CGI dog. I hope it makes $ 3 billion.

