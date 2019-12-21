Disney +: Everything you need to know about the Disney streaming service

Loading...

What is Disney +?

Disney + is a streaming video service from Disney. It is comparable to services such as Netflix, Apple TV + and Amazon Prime Video, as it is a video-on-demand service with a library of films and TV shows that are available at any time on a wide range of devices can be viewed. It was originally announced in September 2017 and launched on November 12, 2019.

Disney + is currently available in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand and will be launched on March 31, 2020 in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Although it doesn't have as many movies or TV shows as Netflix, Disney + is the exclusive streaming site of a significant portion of Disney's huge content archive and is the only place to see new material, such as the very first live action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, as well as upcoming content from Marvel Studios.

A rocky start

In terms of content, is Disney + great? Technically? Not so much. On the day of launch, many users encountered problems connecting to the new streaming service. Even people who could come in reported broken images, categories that refused to load, and many problems making the Disney + shows and movies actually play.

Those issues are somewhat resolved – with more than 10 million sign-ups on the launch day, a few issues were unavoidable – but the Disney + user interface still needs some work. As we noted in our review, the Disney + search function has been fundamentally broken. Quality of life features, such as the ability to go directly to the shows you've watched from the front page, are missing.

That said, it's still early and things seem to get better. Disney recently added a play indicator to show how far you are in a TV show or movie with the Disney + web interface, as well as a Continue button to continue where you left off. We hope that these functions will soon be available on other devices. It is clear that Disney is committed to solving the shortcomings of Disney +. However, the app is still insufficient at this time.

Skyrocketing membership

Despite the shaky start, the launch of Disney + became one of the most culturally important moments in 2019. Disney + was the most searched term of 2019 on Google and beat the iPhone 11 and Game of Thrones. Encouraged by the 10 million registrations on the launch day, app tracking company Apptopia reported that Disney + had already surpassed 22 million downloads by mid-December. Because Apptopia only has mobile downloads, that 22 million figure is probably even higher as Disney + can be downloaded on smart TVs, desktops, streaming devices and other platforms.

Before the launch, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne predicted that by the end of 2020, Disney + could have 13 million subscribers and 50 million subscribers for all of its online video services, including Disney +, Hulu and ESPN +. Swinburne predicted that by 2024 Disney + could have more than 130 million subscribers. That projection is considered conservative, as only 10% of the broadband-ready homes are subscribed to Disney +, compared to the 25-30% to Netflix subscriptions.

From December 2019, Disney & # 39; s streaming trio currently has more than 53 million subscribers, shattering the original projection of Swinburne. Disney currently predicts that Disney + alone will have between 60 and 90 million subscribers by 2024, a number that comes second after Netflix for streaming services only.

Which devices does Disney + support?

Disney + is available at:

iOS

Apple TV (tvOS)

Google Chromecast

Android

Android TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Select Amazon Fire TV devices

LG Smart TV & # 39; s

Samsung Smart TV & # 39; s

If you are an Apple device owner, or if you have one of the many smart TVs and streaming devices with the Apple TV app, you can subscribe to Disney + within that all-in-one streaming interface. Disney + also supports in-app purchases on Apple devices.

How much does Disney + cost?

Disney + costs $ 7 a month or $ 70 a year and comes with a free 7-day trial period. However, Disney + is not the only streaming service from Disney. After the acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney also controls Hulu and offers a sports-oriented service called ESPN +. For $ 13 you can get a bundle that includes all three services, saving you $ 5 per month.

Programming is ad-free, although you will see some banner ads for Starz, the premium cable network, on the login page. Allegedly Disney signed the streaming rights for some of his films (in particular Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) a few years back at Starz and Starz had to give something to get those films on Disney +.

What does Disney + include?

Disney + currently hosts hundreds of Disney related movies and television series. Classic animated features such as Snow White and the seven dwarfs and Pinocchio there are, just like the contemporary Disney Channel rate such as Descendants, vintage live action features such as The Parent Trap and Old Yeller, forgotten peculiarities such as the TV-made Fuzzbucket, a huge collection of Marvel cartoons from the 90s, almost every star Flirting with wars, Pixar films and much, much more.

The service currently also includes most Marvel films (16). Most MCU listings that you can't find on Disney + (i.e. hits such as Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War) are not available until 2020 due to a license agreement with Netflix. Disney + has all Star Wars films except Solo and The Last Jedi, which are also rented to Netflix for a few months.

All animation films that were previously locked in the Disney & # 39; vault & # 39 ;, can also be found on Disney +, with one exception: Song of the South, which Disney has buried since the 1980s because of its racially insensitive content. Some of Disney's other animation features have also been edited (for example, Dumbo lacks a racially insensitive scene) and Disney + provides advice for content that he believes may contain "outdated cultural images."

Speaking of animation, Disney + now includes the entire Simpsons catalog. At the moment, episodes are only available in a joke-killing widescreen format, but Disney announced that they will release a solution for the aspect ratio in 2020. The platform does not include the premiere of season three, & # 39; Stark Raving Dad & # 39 ;, with the voice of Michael Jackson.

Original series currently on show at Disney + are The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and a number of light-hearted reality shows and cartoons.

There is much – too much to share here – so view the full list for all the details. If you have time, you can also watch the three plus hour trailer that Disney has put together, which shows almost everything on Disney + (although it misses a few big hits, such as Avengers: Endgame and James Cameron & # 39; s Avatar, which have been added to Disney + at the last minute).

What is on the way?

New Disney movies such as Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker appear somewhere after their theatrical and home video releases on Disney +. Disney CEO Bob Iger says that Disney + will eventually stream everything made under the Disney banner, although more adult movies released through Fox from Disney will be banned to Hulu.

However, the original productions of Disney + are where things get exciting. In addition to The Mandalorian, Disney + will host at least two more live-action Star Wars series: a Rogue One prequel in which Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk will repeat their roles from that film, and an Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope with Ewan McGregor who resumes his role from the prequel films. A seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuts on Disney + in January 2020.

Disney + will also contain seven live shows that connect directly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision and Hawkeye, big screen stars such as Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston will repeat their MCU roles in shows that directly affect Marvel & # 39; s big screen adventures, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse or Madness. The following series of shows introduces characters such as Mrs. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight to the MCU before appearing in feature films. The Marvel series will be rolled out in the fall of 2020 and will be released until at least 2022.

Muppet fans have two new series to look forward to. The Jim Henson Company will produce Earth for Ned, a half-hour talk show organized by a blue alien, for Disney +, while Muppets Now, a & # 39; short form unwritten series & # 39 ;, is scheduled for release in 2020.

Disney also digs into some of its back catalogs to create new Disney + shows and movies. A sequel to Hocus Pocus is currently in pre-production with the streamer, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all reportedly returning. Monsters at Work, a cartoon based on Pixar & # 39; s Monsters, Inc., was one of the first titles announced for Disney +, while Hillary Duff agreed to appear in a Lizzie McGuire revival. Certain Fox features, including Home Alone, are planned for Disney + remakes, while several non-scripted series and original National Geographic content are also being made.

You can view the full list of upcoming original Disney + series here.

Impressive video and audio quality

Disney + offers selected content in both Dolby Vision, Dolby & # 39; s dynamic version of HDR that provides evolving content to supported TV & # 39; s that squeeze the best contrast out of each scene, as well as Dolby Atmos, which offers an immersive, semicircular soundstage for people with supported hardware.

Although Dolby Vision is becoming more common, both Vision and Atmos are still rare in streaming land, supported by only a few services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and only with selected content. One of the most tempting aspects of Disney + 4K content – at least for Star Wars fans – is the availability of its Star Wars movies, including the original trilogy (that is the special editions of the 90s) in 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos support. This makes Disney + the only way to view these films in these formats.

For those who are wondering about viewing families, Disney + offers four simultaneous streams for its basic cost of $ 7 per month.

What it won't include

In accordance with Disney & # 39; s family-friendly programming method, there are also no R-rated projects available on Disney +. All films or TV series that push the boundaries of Disney's typical PG-13 audience are redirected to Hulu according to various reports. This includes titles such as Marvel & # 39; s Deadpool.

