Disney characters say tourists touched them inappropriately

Walt Disney World employees representing Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck filed police reports this month claiming that tourists touched them inappropriately.

The woman in Mickey Mouse's costume went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother who patted the character's head, while the employees wearing the Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck costumes were groped by tourists, according to reports from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incidents occur after a 51-year-old man was arrested in November after an employee who played a Disney princess told investigators that he touched his chest while a photo was taken.

"Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage cast members to present themselves in any awkward situation," Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said in a statement. "We provide multiple resources to protect the welfare of our Cast Members, including law enforcement officers who respond and are available to them, if necessary."

An employee representing Mickey Mouse went to a hospital on December 4 for a neck strain after a woman patted the character's head. The employee said she does not believe the woman's actions were intentional.

The sheriff's office ruled that the incident on December 4 was a civil matter, not a criminal one.

The tourist's family said they did not know that the employee had been taken to the hospital until the newspaper contacted them Thursday.

A 36-year-old Disney employee who plays Minnie Mouse posed for photos with a man and his wife from Minnesota. Minnie Mouse hugged the man and he touched his chest three times, according to the sheriff's incident report.

She alerted her supervisors and identified images of Gary Obermoller, a 61-year-old man from Brewster, Minnesota. She decided not to press charges.

In a telephone interview, Obermoller denied the accusation and told The Associated Press on Friday that the woman had misidentified him.

"I don't say it didn't happen, I'm just saying it wasn't me who did it," said Obermoller.

But it wasn't the only time Disney World employees mentioned Obermoller's name during their trip. He also had "an inappropriate interaction with a cast member" on December 5 in the Magic Kingdom, according to an incident report that did not provide additional details. Disney declined to give more details and Obermoller said he didn't know what the alleged incident involved.

Disney took measures to ban the man, who is a member of the Disney Vacation Club, from the theme parks. "As a result, it was transferred from all Walt Disney World properties, to exclude the Saratoga Springs complex," the sheriff's report said.

On December 3, agents received a call about a guest who mistreated a costumed character in an Animal Kingdom restaurant. A woman in her 60s asked if she could kiss Donald Duck, according to the incident report.

Donald Duck agreed, but the situation intensified when the 18-year-old employee who played the character said the woman started touching and grabbing the character's arms, chest, belly and face. The employee approached another Disney employee for help, but the woman followed her, grabbed, and then "frantically" put her hands inside the character's suit, touching her chest, according to the incident report.

The woman's family shouted at him to stop and the assistant took the employee to the rest room.

Later, the employee decided not to press charges, and told authorities that he believed that the woman, who was not identified in the report, could have dementia.

