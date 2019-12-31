Discovery of the sea duck 23 years after the oil spill "made our year" – The Reporter

Loading...

The international bird rescue culminated its year with the announcement of an incredible discovery: the oldest member of a species of sea duck that survived an oil spill in Alaska 23 years earlier.

According to Russ Curtis, the technology manager and public relations leader at the San Francisco Bay Center of International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, a hunter encountered a dead eider sea duck on the island of St. Paul in Alaska and reported the federal band number around your leg to the bird banding laboratory of the United States Geological Survey. The information was then transmitted to International Bird Rescue. Curtis said it is common for hunters to denounce birds.

"We depend on hunters along with the general public to track these birds over time," he said. "The hunters have been the people who report the most because they often find the birds and the bands."

However, another surprising discovery occurred when the band number was closely observed. it was determined that this eider king had been greased during the M / V citrus oil spill in 1996 on the Pribilof Islands of Alaska, near where it was discovered around St. Paul Island.

What's more: it was determined that this particular royal eider was the longest-lived species of its kind, surpassing a 22-year-old female eider without oil that had been reported in Nunavut, Canada.

Curtis said International Bird Rescue staff was delighted to meet a person who had lived so long, especially after a traumatic situation.

"Any bird that goes through a greasing and subsequent treatment and washing is somewhat stressful," he said. "Getting them to be in care and then out of care and survive 23 years is really remarkable."

Male eiders are distinguished by their black and white feathers, reddish-orange beads, bluish crowns and greenish cheeks. They are found in Arctic waters, often in remote areas near Alaska and Russia.

After the 1996 oil spill, 186 birds, mostly eiders, were transported by a C-130 aircraft of the US Coast Guard. UU. To the Anchorage center of International Bird Rescue, where they were cleaned, stabilized and transported back to the island of St. Paul.

Curtis said members of the International Bird Rescue team, including some at the Fairfield center, were very involved in bird rehabilitation at the time.

"I know at least one person who is still close who responded to that spill," he said.

Curtis said the employee told him that he probably cared about the eider.

King Eider was the fourth to be reported through the Bird Banding Lab since 1996.

Curtis said the longevity of the eider was a testament to the importance of taking care of wildlife after an oil spill.

"What we have always stressed is that if you treat these birds with respect and good protocol and take good care of them, they can return to nature after being greased," he said. "This is a testament to the efforts we have been working on for almost 50 years."

"Not only could we help these sea ducks 23 years ago, but having one to survive and be informed, it just made our year," he added.