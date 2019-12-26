Discounts from Amazon These Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones and earbuds up to $ 120

Loading...

When it comes to incredibly stylish audio technology with equally impressive sound quality, Bang & Olufsen has some of the best to offer. Unfortunately, the products of the Danish audio outfit often have premium price tags, although you definitely get what you pay for. Whether you are looking for an elegant pair of wireless cans, such as the Beoplay H4, or uber-chic real wireless earbuds, such as the Beoplay E8 2.0, expect a mix of premium materials, fantastic sound and excellent build quality. Fortunately, you can save as much as $ 120 if you get the Beoplay H4 and Beoplay E8 2.0 on Amazon today.

BANG & OLUFSEN BEOPLAY H4 WIRELESS HEADPHONES – $ 180, was $ 300

If you are the type of person who wants to listen to your favorite songs in style, then the Beoplay H4 wireless headphones from Bang & Olufsen are definitely for you. At the moment these beautiful wireless headphones are available on Amazon for a huge $ 120 discount. Buy them for $ 180 instead of $ 300.

Design is undoubtedly the strongest suit of Bang & Olufsen and it is therefore no surprise that the Beoplay H4 looks fantastic. Each earcup has an anodized aluminum disc with the B&O logo on it. The cups are filled with memory foam and are covered with soft lamb leather, which not only exudes luxury, but also feels super comfortable. In addition, the cups rotate and rotate flat, making these headphones comfortable to wear when you are not wearing them. However, they do not fold and do not come with a carrying case, which is quite disappointing for a $ 180 headset. The over-ear design of the Beoplay H4 closes the ears and offers passive sound insulation.

Bang & Olufsen seems to think that having too many buttons would influence the sleek appearance of the Beoplay H4. The single multifunctional button is therefore responsible for controlling, connecting and switching the device on and off. A long press closes the headset or turns it on. Shorter ticks pause, resume and skip songs. Frankly, this aesthetic decision is a bit impractical and will take time to get used to it. B&O could have assigned a number of other functions to the volume buttons. It is also a bit frustrating that these headphones do not have an NFC button, making Bluetooth pairing difficult.

When it comes to performance, these headphones offer truly impressive sound. The bass is extremely powerful and tight, sometimes even overwhelming, and the higher registers are far from flat. Fortunately, you can adjust the sound by selecting a preset profile in the Beoplay app. Finally, the battery life is impressive after 19 hours after a single charge. If these headphones become empty, simply connect the audio cable and continue listening to your music.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones are ideal for people who appreciate the finer things in life. And it doesn't hurt that they sound great. These headphones may not be the most portable or the easiest to maneuver, but if you're all about bass and style, they're perfect for you.

BANG & OLUFSEN BEOPLAY E8 REAL WIRELESS EARBUDS – $ 239, was $ 350

Just like the Beoplay H4, the Beoplay E8 2.0s looks incredibly good. These earbuds look exactly like the first generation of the E8. They are still very small and are made entirely of plastic, with the B&O logo on the outside. The buttons offer a secure in-ear fit that provides excellent passive sound insulation, making them perfect for commuters. Then we have the beautiful charging case: this is pill-shaped and no larger than a matchbox, covered with real leather. The case now has a USB Type-C charging port, allowing faster charging and can provide approximately four hours of playback for each full charge.

The biggest change on the Beoplay E8 2.0 is their improved signal strength and connectivity. Although the original version sounded great, multiple attempts to pair via Bluetooth were required, with repeated pairing requests being rejected. Another problem with version 1.0 is that they occasionally stop working for no apparent reason and that you have to perform a hard reset. Fortunately, these problems are no longer present on the E8 2.0s. These buttons now seamlessly connect to any device on the first attempt and there are almost no signal failures. However, we have experienced a number of dropouts in places where there are many people, which is understandable because almost every wireless set is sensitive to signal interference.

In terms of sound quality, the Beoplay E8 2.0s are impressive for truly wireless earbuds. Songs sound rich and structured no matter what genre you listen to, with an incredible amount of detail and subtlety that have remained intact. Drum-heavy songs rightly sound punchy, while more delicate music is a pleasure to listen to.

The second generation of the Beoplay E8 from Bang and Olufsen is very stylish, offers improved Bluetooth connectivity and sounds fantastic. The touch controls are a bit tricky to operate, but otherwise these are really wireless earbuds that are worth their premium price tag. You can buy them on Amazon for a huge $ 111 discount. Normally worth $ 350, you can now get your own $ 239.

