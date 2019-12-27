Diontae Johnson proving that Darryl Drake and Steelers are right

Loading...

When the Steelers selected Diontae Johnson with his first of the two draft picks from the third round, the second in his class behind Devin bush – He mocked some circles.

After all, many draft experts did not have the former Toledo receiver qualified so high, seeing him as a mid-round pick. But the Steelers, and perhaps more importantly, the open receiver coach Darryl Drake, I saw something else in the former MAC star, making him the tenth receiver selected this year.

That faith has proven to be reality. Before week 17, Johnson has proven to be a quality receiver and a man back, something that the Steelers urgently needed (8-7) while trying to gain a place in the postseason. In fact, by heading to the end of Sunday's regular season in Baltimore against the Ravens (13-2), Johnson has the opportunity to put his name on the record books by having one of the best seasons for a rookie catcher in the team history

After the eight highest receptions of his career in last week's loss to the Jets, Johnson's 55 catches this season are three behind the Redskins Terry McLaurin For most newbies this season. There are also only six behind Troy EdwardsThe team's record for a rookie set in 1999, the last time a rookie led the Steelers in receptions.

Johnson also ranks fifth among rookies in receiving yards with 626 and sixth in touchdowns with a maximum of five teams.

To continue reading, log in to your account: