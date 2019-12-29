Dignitaries, family and friends fill the banks while Reverend France Davis delivers his latest sermon on friendship

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – On a day of tender tributes, standing ovations and crowded benches at Calvary Baptist Church, it was appropriate for Rev. France A. Davis to retire to give his last sermon on Sunday about the meaning of friendship .

The message not only conveyed the love and genuine attachment of the 73-year-old pastor to Utah and its people, but represented everything he has worked for for the past 45 years.

"Jesus explained that believers should have a right relationship with each other," said Reverend Davis. "That has been the secret that I have tried to promote for more than 46 years in this community, that we should have a correct relationship with each other."

Of the countless friendships that Reverend Davis has developed in those years, several hundred attended worship services on his last Sunday as a full-time minister. In addition to his immediate family and many lifelong friends, other religious leaders traveled from as far away as Maryland, Florida and Georgia to support him on this special day.

The former US ambassador and governor of Utah, Jon Huntsman Jr., his wife, Mary Kaye, and their daughter, sat in the front row.

Elder Jack N. Gerard, Seventy General Authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended and then presented to the reverend a decorative gift of the "Tree of Life" with a personal handwritten note from President Russell M Nelson

Sister Jean B. Bingham, general president of the Church Relief Society, and her husband, Bruce Bingham, attended the 8 a.m. service.

Also in attendance were the new mayor of Salt Lake City, Erin Mendenhall, representative Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, former Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden, former Utah University soccer coach Ron McBride, the head of Salt Lake City policeman Mike Brown and the captain. Jeffrey Thomas, battalion chief of the Salt Lake Fire Department, among others.

At the conclusion of both services, supporters formed long lines to embrace and honor the Reverend Davis and his wife, Sister Willene Davis, once again.

"I have supported Reverend Davis over the years and have attended his sermons numerous times," said Huntsman. “I have great respect for the unique sense of diversity that has brought to our community, that speaks to tolerance, that speaks to justice, that speaks to civil rights. So all that is enough to celebrate today and much more. "

Layden praised Reverend Davis as a "saint."

"We don't have opportunities every day to visit the saints, right?" Layden said. “Pastor Davis has been a lifelong friend. Made me cry. He made me laugh. He saved my job helping me with the players. He is just a wonderful man. One of the rewards we have of being in the business I was in is that I met many giants … and he is at the top of the list. It's something special and I couldn't miss it. "

Elder Gerard called Reverend Davis a "remarkable" individual and community leader for many years.

"He has been a great ally with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and we have the privilege of paying our respects today while giving his last sermon," said Elder Gerard. “President Nelson wanted to make sure we came and honored the reverend with a gift of thanks for his contribution to the community. And we hope this is not the end. He has a long life ahead of us and we look forward to continuing to act with Reverend Davis, the NAACP and others closely related to the wider movement throughout the United States. "

Thomas, the first African-American to reach the rank of battalion chief in the history of the Salt Lake Fire Department, said Reverend Davis was the "most influential" and "most positive" person in his life.

"He has been with me at every step of the process and my upward mobility throughout the fire department, from the moment I was promoted to captain to battalion chief, he has always been that person who supports me," said Thomas. "Today was my turn to support him."

When Brown took over the Salt Lake City Police Department in 2015, police relations with African-American communities were tense. Brown turned to Reverend Davis for help. He remembers that Reverend Davis lowered his glasses and said, "Chief, we've been here for 40 years. Where have you been?"

"I thought,‘ Hmm, point taken. " Since that day, we have worked hard to engage with the community and with Calvary Baptist because it is an important part of our community, "Brown said." It has been a pillar in this community for so many years. It is an incredible achievement. "

Grid view

Pastor France A. Davis, right, baptizes his grandson, France Davis III, before his last sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Former Jazz coach Frank Layden and former Ute coach Ron McBride attend Pastor France A. Davis's last sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Pastor France A. Davis prays before giving his last sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets Pastor France A. Davis and hands him a personal letter and the Tree of Life of President Russell Nelson in his last sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Parishioners listen while Pastor France A. Davis gives his last sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Services of the Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A children's choir sings for Pastor France A. Davis during his last sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Pastor France A. Davis gives his last sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Many in the African-American community of Utah, including the Calvary Baptist congregation, worship Reverend Davis for what it has meant for his family for decades. He has performed marriages, baptisms and often comes to the rescue at odd hours.

Lucille's Council traveled from Atlanta to attend the service. She was baptized by Reverend Davis shortly before he married in 1977, the first as pastor.

Andre Hill, who attended with his 9-year-old son, JaShawn, said that Reverend Davis inspired him as a young man to do something of his life.

"He told me to be the man God wants me to be: a successful husband and father," Hill said. "I couldn't ask for a better pastor or preacher. I had to listen to him one more time. He's still the best, at least in my eyes. I hope the new one can fill his shoes."

For Dennis Herndon and Kevin Holly, who work in the church's sound booth, orchestrating last Sunday the pastor "touched the strings of the heart," said Herndon.

"I have been present for eight years in his ministry and have been touched by many of his sermons. Sometimes one would think that when he is preaching, he does it only for you," said Herndon. "It affects so many people in such a positive way."

Over the years, Rev. Davis has been a mentor and friend of men like Stanley Ellington, associate minister of True Vine Baptist Church in Kaysville.

"He has set the example of how a preacher and a minister should behave," said Ellington. "I consider him a mentor and a great example of life."

How did the pastor feel on his last Sunday?

"The relief is no longer responsible, the load is lifted and ready to go," he said with a smile.

Reverend Davis felt humiliated by the great participation and all the good wishes.

"It means that something I have done has made a difference in someone else's life," he said. "That was my goal."

Before giving his last sermon, Reverend Davis baptized his grandson, France Davis III, and introduced him and other new members "new birth certificates."

His final sermon focused on being a friend and knowing that Jesus Christ is his best friend, based on examples of true and loyal friendship from the Old and New Testaments.

First, he thanked people for coming, thanked the special guests and talked about how excited he was to go to the Alamo Bowl on December 31 in San Antonio on Sunday night, where he will join the University's soccer team. Utah as its chaplain.

During his comments, Reverend Davis reviewed his career schedule, beginning with the day he found God and continuing until his arrival in Utah in 1972. The congregation laughed when he said that the people he knew at home honestly asked him if Salt Lake City was in the United States.

Reverend Davis didn't know anyone at first, and he remembered that people didn't talk to him, they just looked at him "as if he were from Mars." But an older woman in the church was kind to him. From his example, he came to appreciate the power and importance of friendship, he told the congregation.

"God made us not to be loners, but social beings," said Reverend Davis. "We need to learn about other people, appreciate other people and celebrate them, then we can become friends."

In his parting words, the pastor reminded the congregation that he is retiring, but he still plans to preach, teach and write occasionally, as well as help when necessary, because "I love people," he said.

He invited those with his phone number to "put it on the shelf."

"You and I are friends. You can call me anytime between 8 (a.m.) and 5 (p.m.)," he said as the room laughed. "After that, call your pastor!"

The new pastor of Calvary Baptist will be the Rev. Oscar T. Moses of Chicago. He and his wife are expected to be in Utah this week, and he is expected to give his first sermon on January 5. Reverend Davis said that Reverend Moses was selected from a group of 50 candidates during a six month process. More than 170 members of the Calvary Baptist congregation voted as part of the decision, said Reverend Davis.