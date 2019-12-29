Did you sign up for Apple Music during the holidays? View these tips

Loading...

Did you get an Apple Music subscription during the holidays? Apple Music is a fantastic streaming service for people in the Apple ecosystem. It offers access to iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch (something that Spotify doesn't have), Apple TV, Android, Amazon Alexa and even the web. I have had the service since 2015, so I wanted to offer a quick list of Apple Music tips and tricks to help you get the most out of the service.

Train Apple Music on the songs you like

While listening to songs, you can train Apple Music on what you like / don't like. On the Playing screen, tap the … icon to open a pop-up menu. Tap Love to let Apple know that you want to hear more about it. Tap the icon with the thumb down to show fewer numbers like this.

Access to Apple Music on the internet

If you have all Apple products at home but are stuck on a PC at work, you can still access Apple Music via the Internet. Although it is still in beta, it works very well. Go to: beta.music.apple.com and then click on the Log in button at the top right.

Access to Apple Music on Amazon Alexa

If you have postponed buying a HomePod because of the high costs, you still have access to your Apple Music library on Amazon Alexa. At the end of 2018, Amazon and Apple surprised us all when they released the Apple Music skill for Echo devices. Although the experience is not as good as using AirPlay 2 on HomePod, it is better than nothing. This Apple Music tip also prevents me from considering switching to Spotify.

Start the Alexa app on your iPhone to get started. Go to skills and games. Search for Apple Music. You then want to switch it on. You can then log in with your Apple ID to access your library. Once it's on, you can say things like, "Alexa, play my new music mix on Apple Music." If you go to the Settings tab in the Alexa app, you'll find a Music and podcasts section that lets you set Apple Music as the default. In my experience, Alexa still occasionally tries to play Amazon Music items via Prime.

Download your entire library offline

When you go on vacation, you may want to download your entire library to your iOS devices. Of all the Apple Music tips I share today, I have used it most often. I wish Apple had a simple option here, but you have to be fooled with a playlist. I find it easiest to create the playlist on the Mac. Open the Apple Music app, go to File> New> Smart Playlist.

Match music for the following lines: Times is greater than 00:00. Leave the Limit until disabled box and ensure that Live updates remain enabled so that this playlist contains your entire library and is automatically updated.

Once the playlist has been created, it will be synchronized with your iOS devices. Open the playlist and click the download icon next to the album art to start downloading your library. Depending on the size of your library and your Wi-Fi connection, it may take several hours to download completely.

Share a custom playlist

If you have a great workout playlist to get your 2020 workouts started, share it with your friends! In the playlist, tap the … icon to display a pop-up menu. Search for the Share icon and then share it via iMessage, social media or even AirDrop! As you update the playlist on your side, it is automatically updated for your friends.

Find new releases that you will like

In the For You section of Apple Music you can see what your friends are listening to, what Apple thinks you will like and what is new that you love. If you scroll all the way down, you will see a New releases section. I wish Apple had made push notifications for this section, but we can always hope for iOS 14.

Find your friends on Apple Music

If you go to the tab For you, click on your profile in the top right corner, you can start following your friends. If you have Facebook, you can connect your account to Apple Music. You can also give Apple access to your contacts. If you tap View profile, you will see the More friends follow button at the bottom.

Make your profile private

For privacy-oriented users, don't miss this Apple Music tip to make your profile private. Go to your profile, tap Edit and change the privacy setting to People you approve. If people want to follow you, you must approve them manually.

Completion: tips and tricks for Apple Music

Are you an Apple Music subscriber? Do you have any tips and tricks that I have missed? Let me know in the comments below.

FTC: we use earnings from auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYATErbce24 (/ embed)