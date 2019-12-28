Devils scores a goal in his own net and gives Toronto a 5-4 OT victory – National

Loading...

NEWARK, N.J. – Devil defender Damon Severson handed the puck into his own goal in extra time, giving the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for the best sixth straight win of the season.

Severson got the puck after Toronto's William Nylander lost control as he headed for New Jersey's network. The 25-year-old Severson accidentally hit goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood while trying to clear the puck from the danger zone. The destination was credited to Nylander.

Zach Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares scored goals for Toronto. Michael Hutchinson had 24 saves when he won his second start in a row.

Mikheyev left the ice in the third phase after being injured on the wrist by Jack Hughes & # 39; skate. He was taken to a hospital for examination, the Maple Leafs said.

Nico Hischier, Nitita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt equalized for New Jersey and Blackwood scored 32 saves.

RANGERS 5, HURRICANES 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Mika Zibanejad had two goals and one assist, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots and New York beat Carolina.

Artemi Panarin had one goal and two assists, Chris Kreider had one goal and one assist, and Ryan Strome also scored to help New York win the second in six games (2-3-1). Tony DeAngelo and Jacob Trouba each had two templates.

Lundqvist improved to 3-0 this season against the Hurricanes, finishing 125 out of 132 shots in the victories.

Lucas Wallmark had one goal and one assist, Brett Pesce and Sebastian Aho had also scored, and Teuvo Terravainen had two assists for the hurricanes. James Reimer ended the game with 19 saves for Carolina, who lost three saves after a 6-1 draw.

UPPER CASE 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Carl Hagelin scored his first goal of the season, T.J. Oshie scored in extra time and Washington snatched Columbus' winning streak by five.

Hagelin’s third-round equalizer helped Washington to remain the only team in the NHL that didn’t suffer any loss of regulation this season. Oshie scored the Powerplay winner 3:13 in extra time to give the Capitals their first win over Columbus in three attempts this month.

Rookie goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov scored 27 saves to win his first career start against Columbus. He was solid all night and couldn't do much with rookie Jakob Lilja's lonely Blue Jackets goal.

Columbus extended its series of points to nine games. It is 6-0-3 in this period.

Joonas Korpisalo was excellent online for the Blue Jackets and stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

BRUINS 3, SABERS 0

BUFFALO, NY (AP) – Patrice Bergeron scored two goals in the third consecutive game and Boston defeated Buffalo.

Bergeron was the fifth player in Bruin's history to score two goals in at least three games, and the first Bruin since Cam Neely to do the feat in 1988-89.

Brandon Carlo also scored and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for Boston. It was Halak's third shutout of the season.

Linus Ullmark scored 22 saves for Buffalo, who has lost five of his last six games.

