Detroit Butt Holiday Wish List: Protection wanted, apply in

The Detroit Pistons earned number 8 at the Eastern Conference a year ago, and it was expected that they would be looking for a similar place this year while their star striker Blake Griffin is still out of health.

In 33 games they are bad at 12:21, but thanks to the terrible game in the lower half of the east, they are only 2.5 games behind the Magic in eighth place. A playoff run may still be in progress in Detroit, but a few things are urgently needed to achieve this. This brings us to our latest edition of our Holiday Wishlist range. This time we check in at Motor City, where the pistons need their star to look like a star, and help seriously in the back yard.

# 1: The return of 2018-19 Blake Griffin

Griffin missed the start of the season after suffering a meniscal tear at the end of last season and found his way back into shape. He only averages 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with a shooting split of 35.2 / 24.3 / 77.6, indicating that he is simply not right. Last year, he was quietly one of the best players in the NBA, except for getting this Pistons team into the playoffs. He was absent this year and the result was that the pistons tried to make up for his lack of production. If Detroit has hope of a playoff run, Griffin must regain the form that dominated him a year ago.

# 2: Guard help

Griffin's fights are aggravated by the fact that they have such a shallow depth of guard on the roster. Reggie Jackson only played two games and instead Bruce Brown and Derrick Rose were their main keepers. Rose was the best of the two teams with an average of 16.7 points and 5.9 assists per game (second and first in the team respectively) and continued to play a good role for the sixth man he took over in Minnesota a year ago. The problem is that Rose's productivity tends to decrease over time, which is not particularly surprising to anyone with his injury history.

When Rose lifts off the ground, it looks pretty bleak in the background, and while Jackson's return may help some, they will surely have to search the retail market for help. Whether that means chasing a bigger name like Goran Dragic from Miami or just strengthening the depth with a lesser move – that seems to be the top priority for the front office this season.

# 3: health

Everyone wants that, but the piston injury report is brutal right now. Given that Griffin still doesn't seem right, along with Jackson's absence and the loss of Luke Kennard and the loss of an important spacer, this team absolutely needs to get well to judge what they have and what they should be this season.

