Details Released, Special Prosecutor Appointed In Case Against Cheyenne Mayor's Husband

Loading...

(File photo of Trevor T. Trujillo; Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – A special prosecutor has been appointed and details have been made public in the case against the husband of the mayor of Cheyenne.

Christopher James "Jimmy" Orr faces a home battery charge in the case. The charge is described in court documents filed with Laramie County Circuit Court as an offense.

Christopher James Orr, husband of the mayor of Cheyenne, Marian Orr, was reportedly arrested in the county of Laramie on December 10, 2019. According to an affidavit filed in the case, the police responded to a private home in Cheyenne, this evening there around 7:30 p.m.

The article continues below …

Police say the suspect claimed that he had had a verbal discussion with his wife when he threw a cup in a kitchen sink near the location of his wife. It was then alleged that Marian Orr threw a piece of the broken cup towards Christopher James Orr.

The affidavit goes on to say that Christopher James Orr pretended to enter the room where Marian Orr was standing and placed him in a "bear hug".

Police say Marian Orr has shown signs of bruising and abrasion under his chin. Police say Marian Orr said she was concerned for her safety when she contacted officers.

Christopher James Orr received a $ 5,000 signing bond, according to documents filed with Laramie County Circuit Court.

The court documents also included a motion from Laramie County district attorney Leigh Ann Grant Manlove, requesting a special attorney for the case. The petition was identified in particular as Campbell County and the prosecutor Ron Wirhtwein.

An order appointing Wirhtwein has also been filed.

All persons named or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted by a court. The charges are subject to change following official filings from the Laramie County Attorney's office.