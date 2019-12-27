Details released during arrest after Casper's lawsuit

Loading...

Micheal Odom makes his first appearance at the Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, December 27, 2019. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – Casper police have released details of a Casper Police Department lawsuit that resulted in the arrest of an adult man.

Micheal Odom, 27, has been arrested and recommended on charges including robbery, aggravated assault, destruction of criminal property, interference, non-arrest and driving under the influence.

Odom has also been identified by police as a suspect in several auto burglaries in Casper, and faces 4 counts of burglary.

Casper police indicate that around 7:30 p.m. on December 26, 2019; patrol officers reported seeing a Volvo traveling at high speed near the intersection of 7th and Missouri streets in Casper.

Officers say an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle, even if the vehicle failed, has been described as "driving recklessly". A chase ensued and, during the chase, a black Volvo corresponding to the description of the suspect vehicle was allegedly stolen.

The officers report during the pursuit that the driver of the Volvo, later identified by CPD officials as Odom, lost control of the vehicle, which caused the Volvo to turn and face the officers. At that time, Odom is said to have crashed head-first into a police vehicle.

CPD Sergeant Joey Wilhelm says an estimate of the amount of damage was not immediately available, but confirmed that it was probably more than $ 1,000.

Reported suspect allegedly attempted to flee area on foot, but was apprehended by area officers from Trigood Avenue in Casper

No injuries were reported during this incident.

All persons named or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted by a court. Fees are subject to change as a result of official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney's office.