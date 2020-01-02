Derek Miller: how Utah's economy dominated the decade

Loading...

Utah has become the New England Patriots of economic development victories. The accumulated recognition of the state is almost a shame of wealth, almost. From the depths of the Great Recession to the top of the economic mountain, the rise of Utah is the story of the decade.

The compliments and classifications are too numerous to list, but a recent sample is illustrative. In the past 10 years, Forbes magazine has named Utah the "Best State for Business" more times than any other state, six to be exact. And Utah finished on the podium every 10 years, the only state to win no less than a third place.

A few days ago, Fox Business highlighted Utah as the state with the best economic outlook. And a few days earlier, the Wall Street Journal highlighted Utah as "the economic star of the United States," and noted that the secret to the state's success is a simple strategy to stay focused on fostering business development and job creation.

What Forbes and The Wall Street Journal understand is that the best way to provide opportunities, support individuals and families, and pay for everything the public expects from the government is to grow the economy. It is called free enterprise and it works. Utah is the test.

In addition to being the best place for business, the fastest job creation, the most diverse economy and the brightest economic outlook, Utah is also the place with the best upward mobility, the highest volunteer rate and ranks as one of the healthiest and happiest states. Combined with an unmatched quality of life and that it has, to sum it all up in one word: prosperity.

And what a prosperous decade it has been. So, let's pause to enjoy the moment, and then let's do what Ukrainians do best and move on. Most importantly, we will move forward with a focus on how we can maintain this prosperity in the coming decades.

Let's continue to focus on efforts to improve the prosperity of the community through continuous regulatory reform, avoiding overload and providing assistance to rural communities struggling with rising unemployment and declining population.

We will invest in education by increasing funding per student so that we can recruit the best teachers and improve student achievement. The correlation between education, talented labor and economic prosperity is direct and powerful. The subjects taught in our schools are also critically important with a focus on STEM for each student and computer science in each classroom.

Let's look at the challenges that come with being one of the fastest growing states in the country. Projections show that population growth trends will bring another 1.5 million inhabitants of Utah in the next two decades. This growth will change all major industries. It will also affect the infrastructure and the environment. The business community will need programs in the workplace to address the needs of employees in the areas of diversity, mental health, child care and gender pay gap.

Governments, both local and state, will need strong policies to address the growing housing affordability crisis, increasing homelessness, multimodal mobility and environmental management.

The economy will always come and go and Utah will never be immune to national and global trends. But the need to foster prosperity is constant and lasting. With Utah at the top and the competition getting stronger, let's focus on being on top.

Derek Miller is the president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber.