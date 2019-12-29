Derek Carr of the Raiders feeds the fire of supporters and detractors in loss to the Broncos – The Reporter

Loading...

DENVER – So now we wait.

After a 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Derek Carr probably sounded like someone hoping to be the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in 2020.

"We are all on the same page when we go to Las Vegas," Carr said. "If we don't win more, it really doesn't matter. I don't care what stadium we play in. We won 12 games in that stadium we are moving from."

Looking at the numbers, it is difficult to defend the case of bringing a veteran or starting a rookie. After passing 29 of 46 for a maximum of the 391-yard season without interceptions, Carr finished 2019 with career highs in percentage of passes (70.4), passing yards (4,054) and yards per attempt (7.9). Only once, in 2016, when Carr threw six interceptions, he threw less than the eight he totaled this season.

However, the end of the regular season was somehow a microcosm of the Carr experience. It's about the plays he doesn't do as much as he does. Long before he and Hunter Renfrow did magic in a final ditch courtesy of a silly Broncos decision to attempt a 57-yard field goal and set the Raiders on their own 47, Carr overthrew the rookie open in the area of annotation in the Raiders. first possession

In a play of third and 2 in the second half, when it seemed that Carr could run for a first attempt, he threw the ball. That may not be quite fair, since Carr was playing with an ankle that restricted his mobility and closed some game options for coach Jon Gruden.

Things look very different if Shelby Harris doesn't reject Carr's two-point conversion pass with 11 seconds to play. He would have delivered his 20th winning game win, the Raiders would be 8-8, and at least part of the faction of the "Carr dump" would have been silenced.

Carr's large number of winning units says a lot about the talent that surrounds him for most of his term. He has 39 career wins (and 55 losses), which means that almost half of them came in a winning race of the game.

Instead, they will remember that Carr received an intentional ground call that turned a potential touchdown into a 28-yard field goal. They will remember the penultimate tour of the Raiders, which ended three times when Carr did exactly what his critics say he never does: he risks and throws him to the field. Carr's fourth and fourth pass was not caught by tight end Darren Waller, who thought he should have had it.

Gruden has defended Carr from day one and not even for a moment is given an indication that he wants to move on. But that is Gruden's style. He is on your side at all times until he is, and will make any decision he deems necessary to improve his team. And yours is the only opinion that matters.

"I give him credit for being there," Gruden said. “He had a couple of good units at the end. Obviously, the intentional penalty of grounding hurt us in a single path. He moved the ball and made some really good plays. ”

So, should Carr be credited for almost taking out a loss of fire? Or criticized for all the missed opportunities that caused the Raiders to be behind 16-3 despite getting the best out of the Broncos for much of the day?

Derek Carr (4) reacts after his two-point conversion pass is hit against Denver.

Was Carr a good quarterback when the Raiders were 6-4 and one that needs to be sent to 7-9?

And what about the cast of Carr's wide receptors, which was far fetched early when Antonio Brown said goodbye and then again when free agent Tyrell Williams ended up with plantar fasciitis on both feet. Playing in the cold weather, Williams and his aching feet were not a factor against the Broncos.

Basically it was Renfrow and little more than wideouts. Assuming Williams regains his total health, those two will be next season and potentially four new players, with the potential to use the 12 or 19 pick in the first round with what is considered the strongest position group in the draft.

Lately Carr has ignored critics, citing his age (28) and his status as a long-term incumbent. He likes what he sees from the core and hopes to continue as the man who runs it.

"I observe our boys through adversity and the boys through the process, their daily habits," Carr said. "There is no doubt that since Coach Gruden arrived here, we have changed the culture of this thing as he wants. to be". We have changed the (meeting) rooms as he wants it to be, and we are trending (upwards). It's obvious. However, people want to see it, positive or negative, they can find ways to do it. But trust me, in our building, we know where we are going. "

And although Carr has always backed his teammates publicly, he will admit that he was doing it mainly because that is what is expected of him in the public arena.

"I've been on this enough to see people give in," Carr said. "I've seen people give up. I've seen it over and over again. I'll never call them, but this team doesn't do that. These guys on this team, we don't do that. "

Carr stood in the middle of the Raiders' future when asked if the Raiders "were not far" as a team.

"We don't feel we are (far away)," Carr said. "We were able to beat and play well against some really good teams. Now, we haven't arrived yet, that's for sure, but we're close. For me, being only 28 years old is really exciting. I think this is the first time in my career that I can sit there and look at the future and say, "We can be really good for eight to 10 years."

From eight to 10 years. Sounds like someone who doesn't think he's going anywhere except Las Vegas.

