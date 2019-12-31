Derek Blasberg sneaks the cell phone on display for the lonely writer J.D. Salinger

Loading...

The influential Derek Blasberg ignored a strict policy of "not using cell phones" during a visit to the "very intimate" exhibition of J.D. Salinger in the New York Public Library.

Blasberg, head of fashion and beauty associations on YouTube, shared the solitary author's possessions for his nearly one million followers on Instagram over the weekend.

"Yesterday was THE BEST DAY: Twelve oysters, three exhibits, two teenagers, a Broadway show and JD Salinger's typewriter," he wrote.

“This is me waiting in line to see the exhibition by JD Salinger. Which at first seemed very annoying because I am a spoiled brat. "

The Post reported in November that Salinger's son, Matt, was behind the cell phone confiscation program after he complained that visitors posted photos online.

Library workers have been stationed outside the gallery with more than 200 Salinger artifacts. Customers are instructed to check their cell phones in a mandatory coat verification.

In his publications, Blasberg revealed the author's original sketch for "Catcher in the Rye" along with a video of his bookshelf from his personal library within the exhibition.

The blogger also published a telegram that Salinger sent to a writer.

"Before nasty comments, people sent nasty telegrams," he wrote. "Here's one that Salinger sent to a writer who thought he offended his editor. It's spicy!"

Salinger, the notoriously private novelist, moved away from the public. All items are provided by J.D. Salinger Literary Trust.

"We wanted to promote a very intimate relationship, almost communion, between the viewer and the subject," Matt Salinger told the Post in November.

"We thought things like phones and cameras would get in the way of that kind of immediate relationship."

