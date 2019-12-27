Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's rematch date is set

Loading...

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went from head to toe for 12 rounds in December 2018, which gave us a heavyweight slugfest that ended in a separate decision and Wilder retained its WBC heavyweight title. Since the fight, boxing fans have been wondering when they would get back in the ring, and on Friday we finally got the answer.

Both fighters tweeted that they would compete again on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Not surprisingly, both fighters have promised that they will make sure there is no doubt who will win or lose this time when they make it clear that they intend to send their opponent onto the mat for a 10-count ,

As of February 22nd, no questions remain. I'm going to finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury won't get off the canvas that quickly. I have proven myself time and time again and will do it again in February. # WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/GkYSzNCBAU

– Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) December 27, 2019

Both fighters have been unbeaten in their respective careers and have defeated two opponents each since their last encounter. Wild, in typical knockout fashion, KO’d Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, while Fury accepted a TKO against Tom Schwarz and a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin. In addition to Wilder's WBC championship, The Ring and Ruler heavyweight titles are on the program.

"I am happy and excited that the rematch will finally take place," said Wilder, according to the ESPN. “I want to give fans what they want to see. I've done it on my last three trips – Fury, (Dominic) Breazeale and Ortiz. It was a spectacular event – from my ring walks, where I gather all of the people's energy, to the uniforms I wear to spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for – the KOs and my KOs were incredible.

"I have proven myself for the first time and am ready to do it again. It was a very controversial struggle," continued Wilder. "I promise my fans that there will be no controversy with this. I will finish it. "

The controversy that Wilder is referring to stems from the fact that many Fury considered the better fighter during their last fight, although the judges were unable to determine a winner. For this reason, Fury sees another struggle with Wilder as an opportunity to take care of an "unfinished business".

"There is no more crouching and diving," said Fury. "The date is set and the" Bomb Squad "is about to detonate. The real champion will be crowned as the world pays attention to the most anticipated battle in recent years." For me that's not done yet, but on February 22nd, this dossier will finally get what comes to it, and I can't wait. "

Boxing's heavyweight division is in a great place, and maybe when this is over we will see one of these fighters finally get into the ring with Anthony Joshua, who dropped Andy Ruiz earlier this month to win his WBA (Super), IBF , WBO and IBO heavyweight championships. But before that, Fury and Wilder want to settle once and for all who is the better fighter between the two.

