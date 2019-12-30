Denver's defense reaches the goal of the year, pushes the Broncos to win

Loading...

Alexander Johnson and Broncos teammates prevent Ingold from scoring, the turning point of the Denver victory. Credit: Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports.

You can seldom clearly find a turning point in a football game.

But, when the Broncos and the Raiders lined up for their 119th face-to-face battle on Sunday, that turning point was obvious.

For most of the first half, the Denver offense failed to move the ball due to injuries on the offensive line, while the defense seemed disinterested in playing the final game of the year. With the Raiders and the Broncos tied 3-3, Oakland moved the ball 74 yards, partly due to two explosive passes, to the Denver five-yard line.

On the 3rd and fifth goal, Derek Carr found Hunter Renfrow on an internal route and the catcher caught the ball on the goal line. Thanks to the appropriate approaches, Renfrow was called half a meter before the goal line, establishing a quarter and goal from approximately one foot away.

The Denver defense pushed the scrimmage line, won in the trenches, and fullback Alec Ingold tried to pass the ball over the goal line, but was boarded up.

There was Von Miller, an underestimated career defender due to his passing skills from another world, filling Ingold and putting him to his feet before other Broncos defenders helped take Ingold back. He was called before the goal line in the field, and Jon Gruden's attempt to repeat failed, returning the ball to the Broncos within his own yard line.

Soccer, without a doubt, is a momentum game. Oakland had all the momentum and if they scored that touchdown, they would have led a touchdown.

Instead, Denver followed that goal line by forcing a loose ball during the Raiders' 2-minute trip.

Carr connected with Marcell Ateman for a 20-yard gain, but the Broncos' deep, Trey Marshall, forced a loose ball to return the ball to Denver before halftime.

Finally, with the impulse on his side, the Broncos' offense could turn the great field position into a touchdown. Drew Lock used his mobility to climb a 12-yard gain to begin driving, and then rolled to the right and found Andrew Beck completely open in the end zone.

Instead of falling behind at halftime, the Broncos led 10-3 over the Raiders, who were desperate for victory to keep their playoff dreams alive.

After half, the Broncos defense continued to play well and forced two consecutive punts, while the offensive continued to put field goals on the board and pushing their lead to 16-3.

The Raiders responded with their own field goal, although they were in Denver territory and needed a touchdown. And during the Raiders' campaign in the fourth quarter, Miller, who had great success with his Ingold stop, fired Carr for his eighth in the season. He also forced Carr to listen to steps and to be called for an intentional grounding penalty.

In the end, Denver barely managed to win 16-15, beating the Raiders for the last time as a team in Oakland. And it all started with that incredible goal line.

Several times this season, Vic Fangio's defense has done a wonderful job of making big plays when he needs them most. Kareem Jackson hit Austin Eckeler on the goal line in Los Angeles to force a loose ball. Alexander Johnson eliminated Phillip Rivers in the end zone in Johnson's first game with the Broncos. And Johnson forced a loose ball, which was delivered by Jeremiah Attoachu to Jackson and returned 70 yards for a touchdown.

Everything indicates that the Broncos continue to be led by the defense, as they have done for years. With luck, the offensive will finally arrive in 2020 and the Broncos will compete again for the playoffs.