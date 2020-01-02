Denver Broncos in Buffalo Bills Betting Props and Player Accessories

Loading...

Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen (2) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in a 1 p.m. game. ET on the east coast on Sunday. These games are generally not great for teams like Denver, which are traveling across the country for an early start The spread in this game is -4 in favor of the hometown Bills, and the total here is 37, which is one of the lowest totals in the entire season.

Player Props

While the player supports they are generally not released Until the morning of the game, that doesn't mean we can't speculate on these accessories before they are released. In fact, I think that speculating about players' accessories before they leave can give you better results when choosing the best accessories when evaluating the value.

Finding value in player accessories at this time of year is not easy, so what I want to do is focus on changing situations that Vegas has not yet been able to achieve.

My favorite situation to attack here is Brandon Allen to take over the Broncos as a quarterback. As this has only been the case for two games now, we still have to speculate a lot, that's why I want to attack the place first.

In his first start, Allen threw the ball 20 times in a very low home victory against Cleveland. In this last beginning, leaving a week off, Allen threw the ball 39 times while fighting to reach a .430 completion percentage in a game in which the Broncos led most of the game after having had a great start.

While I assume that part of the aggressiveness and play were caused by goodbye the previous week, this style of play was quite revealing to me moving forward, and I think we see this team trying to be aggressive with Allen in the center.

In a game where I hope they follow or are close, I think we see more than 30.5 pass attempts here, and I think this line is one of the best of the whole week, assuming it is established here or closed once more.

Apart from Allen, I don't love a lot of accessories in this game. One thing I can take a look at is the change in Josh Allen's props at 35.

Allen should be tested a lot by the Broncos in this game, and Allen usually resorts to running the ball in closed games or against closed defenses. I hope Allen wins a decent amount at the beginning of this game, and I think the usual 35-yard number is too low.

Spread and Total Picks

Invoices are four point favorites here, and I'm really worried about supporting both sides here, so I'll probably stay away from the line here. I lean towards the Bills simply because I am not a believer in this Broncos offense, particularly under Allen in a difficult time in cold weather against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

While I could be wrong here because of the lack of sample size we have of this crime, I'm willing to bet against Denver here.

The part that scares me is that -4 attached to the bills. This offensive is not dynamic, and I think the Broncos should also cause some chaos. This is an inclination of Bills, but definitely not a bet for me.

I will take all my action in total in this, where I will be the crazy person betting the bass in a total of 37. The total is so low here because it should be, and in reality it is inherently too high just because of the range of margins on the high side compared to the low side. I won't love supporting a 10-7 game here, but it's the right play.

