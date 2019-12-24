Denver Broncos All-Decade Team celebrates 10 years of great players

Loading...

Von Miller, Chris Harris and Justin Simmons were part of the Broncos All-Decade team. Credit: Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports.

As we sit here, in the middle of our holiday season, the decade is rapidly coming to an end.

For the Denver Broncos, it was certainly a decade to remember, even if some years were to forget. The decade began with the worst season of Denver in the NFL, going from 4-12. But, after the one-season debacle, the Broncos went to five postseason in a row, including two Super Bowls, and won Super Bowl 50. And although that championship seems to be a long time ago, there is hope that Denver will be on the rise again again. The decade ends.

Before doing so, we wanted to celebrate the best players in each position. Our writers intervened, and here are the results of the Denver All-Decade Team.

QB – Peyton Manning

Manning has to be the quarterback for the Broncos of the 2010s. While in Denver, he went to two Super Bowls, had four playoff appearances, and quarterback, the most prolific offensive and had the most pass season productive that the league has seen. – Zach Segars

Backup: Tim Tebow

RB – C.J. Anderson

Anderson played a decisive role in the Broncos' race to success in the 2015 season, including that incredible overtime touchdown trot against the Patriots in the snow. It was a workhorse, but the vote was closed in this position. – Rich Kurtzman

Backup: Phillip Lindsay

FB – Andy Janovich

No, just not. 22 Janos. (Doug Ottewill's reaction when we had Janus against Juwan Thompson).

WRs – Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Wes Welker

Demaryius Thomas is the clear choice for the best receiver of the All-Decade team. He was one of the main receivers of the league for the 2010s and set a record for almost all the Broncos during his time with the team. – Segars

D.T. He was unanimous as the best receiver, and Sanders was unanimously the number 2 man with Welker in the slot.

TE – Julius Thomas

"Orange Julius" helped Manning and the 2013 team set the world on fire. It was a real threat to get through that season, as one of Manning's five players hit for more than 10 touchdowns while the Broncos enjoyed the best NFL offense of all time. – Kurtzman

Backup: Owen Daniels

O-line – Ryan Clady, Louis Vasquez, Matt Paradis, Chris Kuper, Orlando Franklin

Matt Paradis was something special, as was Clady and Vasquez. Looking at this lineup, if the Broncos had all three at once, the left side of the line would have been one of the best in the NFL.

DE – Elvis Dumervil, Derek Wolfe

Derek Wolfe has spent more years in this Broncos team than almost anyone else and has been incredibly productive since his rookie season. Dumervil, and possibly even Harris have had higher peaks in the defensive line, but Wolfe has been the king of constant contributions. – Segars

Backup: Shelby Harris

Edge – Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware

Miller is unquestionably the best defender in Denver's history, and has done all his damage in this decade. Together, he and his partner from the future DeMarcus Ware Hall of Fame were the deadliest duo on the edge and were a big reason why the Broncos' defense was the most feared in 2015. – Kurtzman

Backup: Shaq Barrett

LBs – Brandon Marshall, Danny Trevathan, Wesley Woodyard

The position of internal linebacker has been unstable for the Broncos for almost the entire decade. In the 2010s, the only time out of the 2019 season that the Broncos had a linebacker who could play both the race and the pass was during Trevathan's brief season with the team. – Segars

Backup: D.J. Williams

CB – Champ Bailey, Chris Harris, Aqib Talib

The Broncos have been more stacked in the corner than in any other position in this decade, and this list shows that point. Champ was the best unanimous player here, even though he only played four seasons with Denver this decade at the end of his career. Harris has always been a closed cornerback, although the game has been more in favor of the offense and passes in general, and Talib was a tough player in the corner. – Kurtzman

S: Justin Simmons, T.J. Living room

It may seem too early to put Simmons on the All-Decade team, but I don't agree. It has shown a higher peak and has started in more games than the safety of any other Broncos in this decade. It is excellent in coverage, in the running game and in the locker room. What more could you want? – Segars

K – Brandon McManus

McManus just beat Matt Prater by our voters here. McManus is an 81.7 percent kicker and has missed only four field goals in 40 yards (95.7 percent) during his time with the Broncos. – Kurtzman

P – Britton Colquit

Colquitt had the longest run on the scoreboard and was undoubtedly the best in the group. Riley Dixon is the only other with an argument. – Segars

The man back – Trindon Holliday

Diontae Spencer and Eddie Royal give Trindon Holliday a run for his money, but not the Broncos comeback has offered the special equipment unit the level of explosiveness that Holiday had when he was at his best. Holliday also enjoyed two clearback touchdowns and two kickback scores during his time in Denver.

Coach – Gary Kubiak

Gary Kubiak deserves much praise for his brief and unfortunate period with the Broncos. Kubiak won the only Super Bowl of the Broncos decade and it was his coaching staff that took the team to the top. He also had the best season of the team in the post-Manning era.