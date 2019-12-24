Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing Fires

Loading...

Boeing had a very bad year and now heads are rolling. The company's board of directors dismissed CEO Dennis Muilenburg, whose tenure spanned years to two fatal accidents with the 737 MAX aircraft. Aviation authorities around the world have ground the aircraft, and ongoing investigations indicate that Boeing may have compromised testing and regulatory surveillance. At the same time, the company experienced numerous delays in the development of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

Muilenburg became CEO of Boeing in 2015 after previously serving as the company's president. In the same year, the company's engineers wondered if a single angle of attack (AOA) sensor failure in the company's new 737 MAX aircraft could cause problems with the Maneuvering Characteristics Extension System (MCAS). This system is said to lower the nose of the aircraft when it detects a high AOA. However, MCAS can malfunction and force an aircraft to make an unintentional dive.

Boeing has not properly addressed the 737 MAX issue since the first fatal crash in October 2018. A second crash in March this year led to the landing of all 737 Max aircraft. A total of 346 people died between the first Indonesian and the second Ethiopian crash. MCAS was involved in both crashes and regulators have not approved the proposed software changes aimed at getting the planes back into the air. In fact, the FAA took the unusual step of publicly reprimanding to recertify the aircraft so quickly. The agency may have attempted to distance itself from the company after allegations that Boeing may conduct too many security checks at its own discretion.

The font was probably on the wall for Muilenburg a few months ago. The Board of Directors voted in October to separate the roles of Chairman and CEO, but allowed Muilenburg to continue as CEO at that time. With the last board action, Muilenburg was removed from his post with immediate effect. He will be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun as CEO on January 13. Current board member Lawrence Kellner will again chair the board, with these two roles remaining separate.

Boeing has made no statements about the compensation from Muilenburg when he left the company, but he waved in November 2019 when the 737 scandal dragged on. He is still a board member of various companies and foundations.

