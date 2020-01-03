Dems worries about impeachment jury duty on most 2020 pitches

Loading...

As presidential campaigns take place in the home stretch before Iowa caucuses, a major unknown variable threatens to spoil the equation: the impending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The prospect of a potentially long trial in the United States Senate, which spans six-day weeks and consumes almost every atom of political oxygen in the country, hovers over all aspects of the Democratic presidential primary – in particular the next debate on January 14, the last major public engagement for the candidates for the Democratic presidency before the first votes.

Five of Trump's jurors are running for president, including three of the five candidates who qualified for the debate: Sens. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts. A fourth – former Vice President Biden – has been proposed by Senate Republicans as a potential target for a subpoena at the trial, leaving Democrats the prospect that the former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, struggles for three hours.

The National Democratic Committee is quietly working on an emergency plan to reschedule the debate in the event of a complicated scheduling related to the impeachment, rather than canceling it completely.

"If a conflict with a recall trial is unavoidable, the DNC will assess its options and work with all the candidates to accommodate them," said National Democratic Committee communications director Xochitl Hinojosa to The Daily Beast.

But while negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans on trial rules and procedures remain stalled and the National Democratic Committee keeps a potential emergency plan close to the chest, candidates stand prepare for the possibility of these accommodations occurring at the very last minute.

"Being caught in a showdown between Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell is not where you want to be two weeks from Iowa," said a campaign adviser for a candidate who was is qualified for the debate, to be held at Drake University in Des Moines. "We think it is not a safe thing until they are literally on stage."

In public, none of the candidates who were to sit on the Trump jury expressed concern about the conflict between the debate and their constitutional duties as senators. Speaking in Rochester, New York, last month Warren told reporters that "there are things that are more important than politics" and that she would be present at the trial of impeachment regardless of the implications for his campaign.

Speaking to reporters on the trail last month, Senator Cory Booker's campaign director Addisu Demissie said that although it is impossible to determine the feasibility of hitting the trail during a recall trial until majority leader Mitch McConnell agrees on the rules of the trial, the new Jersey Senator expects a lot of red-eyed theft to a minimum.

"We don't really know how long it's going to last, what time of day it's going to be, if it can do stuff in the morning and then get on a train or a flight in the after- noon to get there in the evening, or vice versa, "said Demissie." We remain flexible. "

Others have come up with creative alternatives to sitting at the US Capitol during the day and going on stage at Des Moines a few hours later. Speaking on Face the Nation, Klobuchar discussed the possibility of appearing on Skype instead of campaign stops in person.

"We have to have the debate, and if for some reason it doesn't work … there are a lot of other days," said Klobuchar, who bet the farm on a solid performance in the Iowa. "There should be no excuses – I'm ready to debate at midnight if that's what we need to do."

But Iowa's pre-caucus schedule is already crowded. With blackout dates ranging from the National Football League playoffs and the Super Bowl – spread over four weekends, including the Sunday before caucuses – to the Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum to be held during the day of Martin Luther King Jr., the Democrats have little room for maneuver for a last-minute postponement.

All of this agitation is theoretical, of course, until the leadership of Congress can determine when the dismissal trial will begin. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send the two indictments passed by the House of Representatives to the Senate, pending McConnell's rules outlining how the trial will proceed. The pending game will continue at least until the end of next week when the house returns from vacation.

For his part, McConnell has shown little interest in speeding up the process. Asked by the Wall Street Journal about the date of the Senate's return – opening the indictment process – the Kentucky senator said, "It will be around the end of the bowl games. How about this? The national college football playoff championship is currently scheduled the day before the Democratic debate.

As for President Trump himself, the man at the center of the impeachment trial does not let his own impeachment keep him out of the election campaign. Trump is expected to hold at least two electoral rallies this month, including one on the night of the Iowa debate.

