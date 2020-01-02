Democrat Julian Castro leaves the presidential race of 2020

Loading...

AUSTIN, Texas – Obama's former secretary of housing, Julian Castro, on Thursday ended his candidacy for the presidency that boosted the immigration field in 2020 and hit the rivals hard on the stage of the debate, but never found a point of support to climb from the back of the pack.

"I am very proud of the campaign we have carried out together. We have molded the conversation on so many important topics in this race, we defend the most vulnerable people and we have given voice to those who are often forgotten," Castro said in an online video . "But with only one month until the Iowa caucus, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it is simply not our time."

The video continues, "So today it is with a heavy heart and with deep gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president. To all those who have been inspired by our campaign, especially to our young people, keep looking for their dreams, and keep fighting for what they believe. " It concludes: "We will win one day!", Which translates as "We will win one day!"

Castro, who launched his campaign in January, withdrew after not getting enough support in the polls or donations to conduct recent Democratic debates. Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio who was the only Latino in the race, had stalled for most of his campaign around 1% in the polls and entered October with little money.

Castro, 45, was among the youngest in the race at a time when the upward left wing of the party demands a generational change. And as the grandson of a Mexican immigrant, Castro said he recognized the meaning of his candidacy in the face of anti-immigrant rhetoric and hard-line policies of President Donald Trump on the U.S.-Mexico border.

But he worked not to be typecast as a single-subject candidate. Castro made the decision to call Puerto Rico's attention as his first campaign stop, recited the names of black victims killed in high-profile police shootings and was the first in the field to call for Trump's dismissal.

But his numbers from fallen surveys never moved. He was often overshadowed by another Texan in the race he left this fall, former representative Beto O'Rourke and another former young mayor, Pete Buttigieg of South Bend. Meanwhile, his campaign and his supporters complained that Castro did not receive due credit for taking positions in the front.

Trying to show that he could face Trump, Castro moved during great moments in the debate stages and flirted with a much-needed break in June after confronting O'Rourke for not supporting the decriminalization of illegal border crossings.

But looking back at Biden at a later stage brought a violent reaction. During the September debate in Houston, Castro seemed to refer to concerns about the former vice president's age of 76 years and added a farewell opportunity.

"I am fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you are not," Castro said.

Castro, who was Obama's housing secretary in his second term, denied having made a personal excavation in Biden as others in the field condemned the exchange. Three days later, Castro lost one of his three sponsors in Congress, representative Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, who changed his support for Biden.

Castro had warned supporters in a fundraising appeal that not reaching the November debate stage would mean the end of his campaign. He needed to reach at least 3% of surveys in four early state or national surveys, but he did not get one.

What follows for Castro is unclear. Back home in Texas, Democrats had seen Castro as their biggest waiting star and some have urged him to run for governor as state trends are more diverse and liberal.

Castro was listed as a rising Democratic star after being elected mayor of the seventh largest city in the nation at 34, and was on the list of candidates for Hillary Clinton's formula mate in 2016. But this time he rejected suggestions on the election campaign. around that I was auditioning for that role again.