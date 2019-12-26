Demi Lovato gets a new tattoo on her neck

Loading...

Demi Lovato got a new tattoo that represents a "rebirth of the spirit."

The singer of "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry" got a new tattoo on the neck of an angel raised by birds, performed by Los Angeles tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi.

Capozzi took Instagram to share a photo of Lovato's new ink and explain the meaning behind it, writing: "We created this piece together to represent a revival of the spirit. Dark wings represent bad times, their fading is how she advanced. The interior light represents the inner force necessary for change and the pigeons, when raised, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness. "

It also took a moment to congratulate the 27-year-old singer for her courage.

"Congratulations on your inspiring trip Demi," he said. "Honored to have represented this for you."

Demi LovatoGetty Images

Lovato has been open about his mental health and drug addiction problems, which eventually led to an overdose and a rehabilitation season in 2018.

The star has had other tattoos to signify his fight, including the words "Survivor" on his neck and the word "I" on his left ring finger.

He also recently ended his relationship with model boyfriend Austin Wilson after only one month of dating.

"It is focusing on itself and its work at this time, as well as its relationship with God," a source told People at that time. "She is excited for what this next chapter will bring in 2020."

