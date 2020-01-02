Dell laptops will soon be able to synchronize and mirror the iPhone screen on Windows

Loading...

Apple offers differentiated integration between the iPhone and Mac, but Windows PC users do not have most of these functions. To change this situation and make its product line more attractive, Dell has announced an update for its laptops with new tools for using the iPhone with Windows.

Via Dell's Mobile Connect utility, which already offers some exciting features for Android users, data can be synchronized and even the iPhone screen mirrored on the PC. According to Bloomberg, one of the new features is the ability to easily drag & drop photos, videos, and other files from an iPhone to a Dell laptop.

iPhone users can also receive notifications and reply to SMS via Windows using Dell & # 39; s Mobile Connect, which the company says it already has a significant number of users. With the new features, the company expects that not only the acceptance of the tool will grow, but also interest in its laptops.

However, it is not clear whether these features were developed in collaboration with Apple or whether Dell created its solution using alternative methods such as the AirServer, which converts other devices into AirPlay receivers.

A new version of Dell & # 39; s Mobile Connect with better iPhone compatibility will be released soon. Compatible models are Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro and Alienware laptops with Windows 10.

