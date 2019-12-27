Delivery driver killed in Denny & # 39; s, authorities offer a $ 10,000 reward

Loading...

The FBI and police in Virginia are offering a $ 10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction for the murder of a food delivery driver during a robbery that left another person injured.

Two men, described by Prince William County police as between 20 and 20, were stealing a Denny's restaurant early Thursday morning in Manassas, police said in a statement Thursday.

Surveillance images show men running towards the restaurant while brandishing weapons. Police shared parts of the video with the public in an effort to help identify them.

"The men ordered restaurant customers and employees to fall to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets. The men demanded more money from the business," the police statement said.

When the two men, in coats and black hats that covered much of their faces, left the restaurant, they shot at a man who, according to the police, had been sitting on the floor and cooperating. Police say the men did not take money or items from the restaurant itself.

According to the statement, Yusuf Ozgur, 56, entered the restaurant to pick up an order when the two suspects left.

Ozgur, a DoorDash delivery driver, according to WJLA, leaves his wife and two children.

Ozgur "was entering the Denny & # 39; s and unknowingly held the door for the suspects when they left," according to police.

One of the thieves hit him with a cane and the other shot him.

Both Ozgur and the first victim were taken to hospitals in the area, where Ozgur was pronounced dead. The injured man is expected to "survive," according to the police statement.

"We are sad to hear the incident today at our restaurant in Manassas, VA, and our thoughts are with the injured and their families," Denny & # 39; s said in a statement to CNN.

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Denny & # 39; s has shared the surveillance video with all relevant authorities according to our policies and will continue to do so for the rest of the investigation."

DoorDash issued a statement to WJLA on Thursday.

"We are deeply sad for the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Dasher from the Manassas area. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are approaching his family to offer all our support during this difficult time. We are in touch with the police and cooperating with their investigation of this horrible crime. "

