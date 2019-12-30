Defending champion Blues defeated Jets 4-1 for the eighth consecutive win – National

Loading...

ST. LOUIS – Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington parried 25 times to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Sunday and achieve the best win in a row.

Ryan O'Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored goals for St. Louis. Defending champion Blues improved to 26-8-6 and won 32-16 in the winning streak. They had a series of seven games between October 27th and November 27th. 9th

Nicholas Shore scored and Connor Hellebuyck parried 24 times for Winnipeg. The jets lost five out of six and fell on 21-15-3.

Schwartz led the blues with 4:51, took Jordan Kyrou in a 2-1 break and hit Hellebuyck through the legs.

Schwartz added an empty letter within 30 seconds. He has 13 goals, two more than last season. In a six-point streak, he has four goals and eight assists.

ISLANDS 3, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Ryan Pulock and Matt Martin reached 1:37 at the start of the third leg and fought Minnesota in New York.

Tom Kuhnhackl scored late and Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for New York. The islanders have won for the second time in the last six games.

Ryan Donato scored for the wild.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored goals in Chicago's win over Columbus.

Chicago goalkeeper Robin Lehner stopped Nathan Gerbe in the tiebreaker's third round to secure victory. Lehner scored 31 parades.

Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson meet in Chicago in the third half. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Riley Nash scored a goal for Columbus.

Devil 4, Senators 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Jack Hughes scored 54 seconds in extra time to get New Jersey past Ottawa.

Hughes released the puck on the backhand, switched to the forehand and turned the puck over goalkeeper Craig Anderson for the sixth time of the season.

Nico Hischier and Nikita Gusev had power play goals for the Devils, Miles Wood also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood scored 21 saves. Thomas Chabot, Nick Paul and Artem Anisimov scored for Ottawa.

