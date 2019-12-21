Deebo Samuel beats Jerry Rice and breaks the 49ers rookie record against Rams – The Reporter

Loading...

Deebo Samuel is not Jerry Rice. But the rookie 49ers catcher can always say that there was a time when he was better than the best catcher in NFL history.

With two catches in the first half on Saturday night, Samuel beat Rice on the rookie reception list of a 49ers season. Samuel's 50th capture this season eclipsed the total of 49 of Rice's rookie season in 1985.

Given that Rice has more than 100 NFL records, he probably agrees that Samuel will gain some glory.

Samuel, who has more catches than any other San Francisco open catcher this season, passed even more 49ers royalty with a short catch in the fourth quarter, his 52nd of the season. South Carolina's second-round pick beat former All-Pro Gene Washington (51 catches in 1969) for the majority of single-season catches by a rookie 49ers catcher.

Samuel is also near the top of the list of rookie receivers of the franchise in yards. With 698 yards received in the last quarter of Saturday, Samuel was only 14 yards from moving to Washington for the second most receiving yards for a rookie. (Rice's 927 yards seem safe with only one game remaining.)

Still, the 49ers have used Samuel as more than just a pass receiver this season. The 5-foot 11-inch, 216-pound player has shown that he can punish the runner, as the Rams discovered in the first half.

Samuel took a transfer and broke a tackle on his way to a 19-yard touchdown run to take out the 49ers within 14-10 at the beginning of the second quarter. The score featured a large amount of Samuel, as he represented 47 of the 75 yards. During the tour, he also had another 19-yard run, and was the 49ers best runner (3 carries, 28 yards), as well as his main receiver (2 catches, 27 yards) in the first half.

He thought he was an important factor in the 49ers' pass attack, as the Rams did what they could to take away the other two major San Francisco pass options at George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders. Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey was locked in Sanders for most of the game and Kittle was constantly doubly combined.

