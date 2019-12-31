December not to remember: the Utes seem abysmal in all aspects in a shameful effort against Texas

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – The conventional wisdom of the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night was that if Utah could score around 30 points, it should have little trouble defeating a Texas team that had ranked one hundred and something in the nation in total defense and had allowed half of his opponents to score more than 30 points.

Hell, even Kansas scored 48 in the Longhorns.

But a Ute offense that had averaged 34 points per game was abysmal from the start, spitting all night and not scoring a touchdown until the last quarter, when the game had been decided for a long time.

And even if the Utes had scored 30, they would still have lost, as the Longhorns put 38 on the board against a Ute defense that was ranked number 1 in the nation that entered the game.

All in all, it was a shameful end to what at one time seemed to be the best season in Utah football history with the prospect of the University Soccer Playoff in sight.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham crosses the field after the Utes defeat 38-10 at the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) has his feet ripped under him by Texas Longhorns defender Caden Sterns (7) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (32) and linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) celebrate after firing Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the second half of Valero Alamo Bowl in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December. 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) is stopped by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday 31 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) made a motion to his Sportsmanship Trophy after Utes' 38-10 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, 31 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) cannot find the pass in the end zone while being defended by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah runner Utes Zack Moss (2) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Anthony Cook (4) and linebacker Ayodele Adeoye (40) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas , on Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) tries to reach Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) while blocked by offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter (68) during the first half of Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Texas Longhorns runner Kirk Johnson (28), stiff linebacker for Utah Utes Quinn Fabrizio (25) on his way to the end zone during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Utah Utes defender Terrell Burgess (26) also defended himself on the play. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, May 31 December 2019 Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (32) warming up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah offensive lineman Utes Nick Ford (55) warms up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Cooper Whittingham, grandson of head coach Kyle Whittingham, watches players leave the field after the warm-ups before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

A ball for Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) is knocked down from Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Adimora (11) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31. 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Uki Leki Fotu (99) fights one block from Texas Longhorns Cade Brewer (80) tight end during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defender Javelin Guidry (28) intercepts a ball intended for the Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

A pair of Utah Utes fans applaud in the stands during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes take the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utes were completely defeated in all aspects of the game: offensively, defensively and in special teams and even training as noted by Ute coach Kyle Whttingham.

“They were special teams, offense, defense. There was no phase where you could point your finger and, as I said, train, we have to be better coaches. ”

When Texas chose to receive the kick-off, it seemed an unconventional decision on a day when most teams postponed the second half to get the ball.

The Longhorns must have known something. After all, Utah not only had the No. 1 defense in the country, but the Utes were also No. 1 in career defense and No. 4 in scoring defense. Why would they want to try their luck against such a precious defense to start the game?

It turned out that it was the right choice. The Longhorns started the game with a 34-yard pass and continued from there. All they did was accumulate 438 yards and 38 points, the most against the Utes throughout the season, eclipsing the 37 points that the Utes gave to Oregon last month in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

In defense, the Utes were hurt by the loss of two key defenses, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who chose to stay out because he is becoming professional, and Julian Blackmon, who is out for an injury.

However, other members of Ute High School hoped to enter the game.

In the opening corner, Josh Nurse said: "I know a lot of people think what they want to think, but trust me, we'll be fine. I'll be ready for whoever they throw at me."

I guess Nurse didn't know about Devin Duvernay, who led the nation in receiving entry to the game and made at least three spectacular catches, one of 40 yards in the first half, one of 37 yards in the fourth quarter and one of 15 -Tatch of patio touchdown, also in the room.

Just as surprising was the inefficiency of the crime.

The offensive line, which has perhaps been Utah's biggest responsibility throughout the season, fought all night. If the Longhorns were not allowed to fire Tyler Huntley (five for 29 yards), they forced him to run for his life. Once again, the O line failed to open holes for Ute's runners in key short-yard situations, as the Utes failed in their first three third attempts, all from 4 yards or less, and failed in a quarter and one early in the second half.

The outstanding Utah runner Zack Moss won only 57 yards at night with 26 coming in a race.

Yes, the magic of the Utah bowl is over.

As the Utes fell to 11-3 on the season, so did the best Whittingham bowl record in the nation, which also stands at 11-3.

All those years of rolling opponents in the postseason have come to an end with the second consecutive defeat of the Utes, this time to a 7-5 team by 28 points.

The Utes not only lost consecutive bowl games for the first time since 1993, but it was the first time they finished consecutive seasons with two losses, since 1987 when Jim Fassel was the coach.

The Ute program remains strong and the Utes will return next fall with a team that will likely compete for another Pac-12 South title.

But two decisive losses in December will leave a bad taste for a long time.