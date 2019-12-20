Decade in technology: what stood out or fell in the 2010s

Loading...

The 2010s: the best innovations and the worst technological failures, ranked

Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow of Jason Squared remember the best and worst technological products of the last decade at Jason Squared this week. Read more: https://zd.net/33Z4kVJ

In the latest episode of Jason Squared, Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow of ZDNet talk about what they think are the biggest innovations and the biggest failures of the last decade.

You can watch them talk above or read the video transcript below.

A decade under review: technology in the 2010s

Jason Cipriani: As 2019 ends, it's time to reflect on the last decade. And for us, Jason, it's a kind of retrospective about which technology products have really excelled and what have failed. I'm Jason Cipriani with Jason Perlow. This is Jason Squared. Today, let's remember a little and name our best selections and the bottom of the stack over the past decade. Then I'll start with you, Jason. What do you think has won absolutely in the last decade and has been the best technological innovation we have seen in the last 10 years?

Jason Perlow: I cannot limit it to a specific product, but I will have to say that the cloud for me was the most important and most disruptive technology of the last decade. Now, of course, we had data centers and things like that beforehand, but basically, every important product we use today, in today's technology, requires the cloud to work.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: And everything in the future, 5G, requires the cloud to work. All our mobile platforms require a cloud to work. Every service we access

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: It is hosted in a hyperscale or in a cloud data center. So, like it or not, it is here to stay, and it will boost commercial and consumer technology for years, and years and years to come.

Jason Cipriani: Yes. I think it's an interesting choice and definitely one that deserves to be there, and honestly, when I was reviewing the list, it didn't even occur to me, cloud computing, cloud infrastructure, cloud storage. And when I look back in the last 10 years, I think the first time I heard that the cloud was floating was when Dropbox was launched. Suddenly there was this storage in the cloud, and then Apple joined iCloud Drive and all the services they provide.

Jason Cipriani: But you are correct. It goes beyond storage and beyond daily interaction with files and folders. Twitter, all your services are in the cloud. Amazon has eliminated its cloud services and everything that runs on that. And in regards to business and the consumer, it is vital. I want to say that the Internet without the cloud does not exist in the way we know it at the moment.

Jason Perlow: Absolutely not. No. Yes, it is surprising how many small, medium and business enterprises have moved from their own data centers to the cloud. I mean take a look at Netflix. Their transformation was incredible in terms of the amount of things they had to move to AWS. All major services, all we know, are cloud based.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: They do not run in private data centers at all.

Jason Cipriani: Yes, it really is. That impact on small and medium businesses and being able to configure virtual servers and spread that way is tremendous. And I guess my first choice in the last 10 years goes hand in hand with the cloud in some aspect, and it's 4G LTE. I believe that without that additional speed and connectivity we have in our pockets with us at all times. It is miniaturized in our watches now. We have it on computers and tablets and that is always on, always connected. And wherever we go, at least here in the US. UU., It is not difficult to find a 4G LTE signal. It has really changed not only the way we work, but also the way we live and the way things interact with each other. And looking forward, 5G is going to drive that, but we're still a few years away from that. But in the last decade, I don't remember what it was like to live without fast and always active Internet in my pocket.

Jason Perlow: Yes, Jason, I totally agree with that, and it's a critical technology that will remain with us for a long time.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: Even when we have 5G. Because the two technologies go hand in hand. Without LTE, we could not have escalated to the tens of hundreds of millions, billions of wireless devices we have today. Certainly, we had 3G. We had GSM technology in other products. Here we diverge a little with the rest of the world with our LTE technology. It took us a while to align with the rest of the planet.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: But voice over IP technology would not have been possible. Many things would not have been possible without 4G LTE technology. And frankly, 5G would not … What we are working on would not be possible without 4G LTE technology. So the evolution that is happening is critical for the future of mobile computing, and it was an important technology, very, very important to introduce. However, I wish we have standardized it a little better with the rest of the world. I think it's something like what we'll try to do with 5G.

Jason Cipriani: Hopefully.

Jason Perlow: But it was a little difficult when we started. I remember when Sprint was the first operator to launch it, and they got their … The EVOs were the first, for their first machines.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: And AT&T and Verizon and T-Mobile took a long time to get their respective acts along with him.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: But when we finally did it, it was beautiful. There are so many things that emerged as a result of the launch of that technology.

Jason Cipriani: Well, I mean, just look at the App Store and the applications we now rely on daily. Without 4G LTE, calling Uber, or using Grubhub, or playing video games, all that would not even be possible. And as I said, it goes hand in hand with cloud computing. All of that is linked to the cloud, and it's just a big, giant and happy communication network. LTE, was a catalyst for it actually. Good. Then we have two better options. Now we go to the lower selections. What failed and fell for you in the last 10 years?

Jason Perlow: So I had to think a lot about this because there are many things on the list that I just didn't like and I think they failed completely. But the one that I think has the most negative impact on all of us has been social networks.

Jason Cipriani: Yes, that's a big one.

Jason Perlow: In terms of evaluating your positive negatives versus net negatives, the net negatives these days are definitely beating the positives. And I have to say that both Twitter and Facebook have become … Only in terms of how it has disrupted our real-life social experiences or real-life social interactions with other people, the damage it has caused has been so tremendous I have to say that I think we need to completely reevaluate and redesign all these things to better facilitate real human relationships than these false relationships, and the dissemination of false news, and all these other things.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: That I think has ruined many. I want to say that I cannot tell you how many personal relationships of mine have been completely altered due to this technology in many ways.

Jason Cipriani: Yes. And it is unfortunate. Honestly, looking back in the last 10 years, I almost had Twitter at the top. If Twitter had been launched in the last 10 years, it probably would have been the second or third, maybe even the first for my 10 main products. And strictly from a professional and network point of view, it has helped me get independent contracts for the last 10 years all the time. And that's where all my clues come from. I have not used LinkedIn. Facebook is not great for networks for me because I put a lot of familiar things there, and I try to keep it as private as possible. But Twitter has been up there. Although in the last three years, it has really taken a turn, and it is mentally exhausting to be in any-

Jason Perlow: I agree.

Jason Cipriani: Social network. And to the point where I can search for news on Twitter because that's where news usually comes out, and it's part of our work. We have to be aware of everything. But as for interacting with people on Twitter, I tend to avoid that, and Facebook is even more so, and I agree.

Jason Perlow: Unless you put someone who is a colleague. As if he found me talking with more blue checks than with normal people.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: And so you feel safe talking to another blue check mark if you are a blue check mark for the most part.

Jason Cipriani: Well well.

Jason Perlow: You know? I have had some strange interactions with other blue checks. Sometimes I shudder when I see things coming from random people. And the same can be said of Facebook, although I have not become a verified user on Facebook.

Jason Cipriani: Do not.

Jason Perlow: It seems very difficult to do that.

Jason Cipriani: Yes me neither.

Jason Perlow: It doesn't mean that I don't have valuable experiences on Facebook and Twitter. I want to say that on Facebook I am a member and I run a couple of different groups for different things, support groups and other things. I have a large group of restaurant reviews in Florida on Facebook that I enjoy. But the amount of shots and evil and just … it becomes very emotionally exhausting-

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: Be involved with these things.

Jason Cipriani: Mentally, it wears you out. At least that makes me. There are days when I just have to log out, put my phone and do something else. Which is good, and I should do it more often without reaching that point, but social networks have had an effect not only on people, but I think about everyone, and I can definitely see why it would be the bottom of their deal. ready for the last decade. How to-

Jason Perlow: And what was your refusal, Jason? What did you choose?

Jason Cipriani: Mine was Google Glass.

Jason Perlow: Yes, that was a big disappointment.

Jason Cipriani: Well, it was not a disappointment because the product failed, but because the idea of ​​the product has not yet materialized. Right? When Google started making fun of Google Glass, they posted all these excellent conceptual videos and even Microsoft HoloLens. Right? Although that is a great funky headset that you will not use at home or in public all day. But the idea of ​​this environmental computing, of having information in and out of your field of vision at all times and not having to look at a slab of glass and silicone in your hand at all times, was something that I found incredibly attractive.

Jason Cipriani: So attractive, I paid $ 1500 for Google Glass. My wife and I flew to Venice, to Los Angeles, or wherever the Google office was at 4:00 in the morning, we picked up Google Glass at 11:00 in the morning and returned home at 3:00 in the afternoon, only then could it be part of those glass holes that originally tried to make Google Glass take off.

Jason Perlow: I think if it didn't cost $ 1500, it would have been different. If it was $ 200, I think the technology may have succeeded. We may have seen multiple iterations of it.

Jason Cipriani: The price killed him, but also the full camera, and take pictures of people, and the implications of privacy, and how it exploded. You know that bar in Seattle.

Jason Perlow: Yes.

Jason Cipriani: That started throwing people out and it didn't allow Google Glass. That really changed the conversation from the right environmental computing to these spy devices, and there is no privacy, and blah blah blah.

Jason Perlow: Right.

Jason Cipriani: And for me, it's not Google Glass specifically, but that's the kind of product that incorporates everything about that vision. He fell and was extremely disappointing. And I wish we could take that to the next level, and I guess that also extends to AR in its own right. You know that AR and VR have not really taken off either. What you think? Google glass Good bad.

Jason Perlow: You know what? I think there are definitely vertical market applications for …

Jason Cipriani: Insurance.

Jason Perlow: AR and VR. Certainly, HoloLens has been successful in high-end vertical markets, in the aerospace industry, and so on. They have not discarded it as a consumer product at all.

Jason Cipriani: Because it's not ready.

Jason Perlow: It's crazy face. It has to be tied to a PC. Except the new one doesn't have to …

Jason Cipriani: Right.

Jason Perlow: Because it is technically a PC. But it's still not something you can just run with because it consumes a lot of energy and needs a very fast Wi-Fi network to work. I mean, and certainly when you've seen some of the things with telesurgery and some of the other things they can do in the aerospace, medical and scientific industries, all of those things are great.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: I have not yet found a good application for this in the consumer space or in the usual commercial space.

Jason Cipriani: Yes, it does not exist. There are games of chance. I mean, and that's always the big selling point. Right? Gaming. Like, no, give us useful.

Jason Perlow: But look what happened with Pokémon. Right?

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: People went crazy for a few months and then-

Jason Cipriani: Right.

Jason Perlow: You know?

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: And you get every time Android and iOS have these little things where you can put small characters on the screen with your selfies. I don't even use that functionality.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: And I know it's there. I never use it

Jason Cipriani: AR Stickers, I think that's what Google calls them.

Jason Perlow: Yes.

Jason Cipriani: And yes, they are a trick. So, is there anything that has fallen in the middle of the road here for you? A product.

Jason Perlow: Yes. So for me, it was the Internet of things.

Jason Cipriani: Ah okay.

Jason Perlow: I had a great promise at the beginning and certainly Nest. There was a great, great absorption in Nest at the beginning.

Jason Cipriani: Yes. It was huge. When it was launched, it was the biggest news in all the technology.

Jason Perlow: I was the first to buy one. And suddenly I started adding all these other things to my house. I had to start adding smart plugs.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: And smart switches, smart fans. I have a smart jacuzzi controller for my outdoor hot tub. Don't laugh. In fact, I use it more than anything else. When I get up, I am about an hour from the house, and I want my jacuzzi to warm up, I turn it on. And, of course, we have the rings at the front door.

Jason Cipriani: Insurance.

Jason Perlow: And all these different devices that are connected to the Internet by different applications and others. But what ended up happening was that they all became different, controlled by different applications. Google ended up ruining his entire strategy by the way … I guess Nest was not allowed to continue as his own.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: They wanted to absorb it in their own cloud infrastructure, and now everything is broken. And all these products end up being abandoned. You know that a lot of people buy a lot of these central things for $ 500, $ 600, and then abandon them, and then everything stops working around them.

Jason Cipriani: Yes.

Jason Perlow: And you have to replace all your trash.

Jason Cipriani: It is very broken

Jason Perlow: It does not work

Jason Cipriani: Our domestic Smart IoT as a whole is too broken, too fragmented and a nuisance. I agree 100%. There are features and aspects that I love. Nest is one of those. Nest thermostats, we have two of them, one in my office, one in the house, we use them all the time. We have a Nest bell. I love that. Actually, we just switched from Ring, and I think it's a big leap in improvement over Ring's product line.

Jason Cipriani: But at the same time, for the past two months, I have been breaking centers, cameras and sensors, and all that outside my home because it was too much. It is simply happening too much. You go to an application to control this. You go to another application to control that. And whether Samsung SmartThings or Apple HomeKit has tried to consolidate that, no one has really seen that vision come together.

Jason Perlow: And half the time, I find myself screaming at Alexa to repeat me like an old man. I am like-

Jason Cipriani: Hopefully the new and aggressive detection function they are implementing will help alleviate that.

Jason Perlow: Right.

Jason Cipriani: Yes. There are advantages and disadvantages there. Yes I agree. It is an intermediate category to put on the list, and I think it is a pretty good list. There is much more we could have covered. But in the last 10 years many things happened and, in consolidating it, I believe that what we chose was the type of nails in the general aspect of everything. But that raises another question. What do our viewers think? Go ahead and leave a comment below with what you think is the best product in the last 10 years, and then what is the biggest failure in the last 10 years. It would be interesting to read them and see what you think.