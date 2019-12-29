Dead child, 3 adults injured in Standish accident

Loading...

Dead child, three adults injured in car accident in Maine

The police have identified the victims.

Updated: 9:58 AM EST December 29, 2019

One child died and three adults were taken to the hospital after a car accident on Chadbourne Road in Standish, Maine, on Saturday. Officials from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old boy, Owen Oates, died at the scene of the accident. Three others, Danilo Warrick, 75, Kerry Oates, 46, and Vincent Oates, 51, are being treated at the Maine Medical Center and are in critical condition. Three vehicles were involved and police say the cause is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. A single occupant of a third vehicle, Brian Whiton, 31, was treated for injuries on the scene and released. Chadbourne Road was closed for several hours due to the accident, but has since reopened.

