DB Winston Rose, leader of CFL interceptions, signs contract with Cincinnati Bengals

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Defending leader of CFL interceptions, defensive back Winston Rose, has signed a two-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, which includes signing bonus cash, per source.

Rose decided between competing offers, the other from the Philadelphia Eagles, but he chose the contract with the Bengals. Cincinnati finished with the worst winning and losing record – 2-14 – in the NFL.

The 26-year-old athlete recorded a record nine caps in 2019 to be named a CFL star. He had 58 tackles and a touchdown in 18 starts, helping to lock out the Winnipeg high school limit.

The Bombers won the Gray Cup for the first time in 29 years by defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Rose intercepted Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo in the Western final and made 15 tackles in Winnipeg's post-season race to a CFL title.

Four CFL teams have employed Rose during his career. After spending short periods with Toronto and Ottawa in 2017, the New Mexico state product played all 18 games for British Columbia. in 2018 making 32 tackles and five interceptions.

After being short-listed in the 2016 NFL Draft, Rose signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams. He was released soon after and signed a pact with the Indianapolis Colts. He played three preseason games with the Colts, tackling and defending a pass, but was released from the final cups.

Three seasons later, Rose wins another shot at making an active list in the NFL.