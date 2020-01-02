Dayseeker's singer Rory Rodriguez reports on stolen equipment and van

Loading...

After completing a huge American tour alongside Make war and Like the butterflies in flames and the release of their fourth full album, Sleeptalk, Dayseeker were on track to have an incredible 2020. Unfortunately, after the tour, the group's pickup truck, trailer and equipment was stolen from singer Rory Rodriguez's apartment complex in Fullerton, California .

In an article on Twitter, Rodriguez published a video detailing the crime and explained that the group's insurance company was "absolutely not willing to cover anything". A GoFundMe has been created to cover lost material.

A week ago, our van, trailer and most of our musical equipment was stolen from us in Fullerton, California.

– DAYSEEKER (@dayseeker) December 19, 2019

Their GoFundMe page details what was stolen and how fans can help them recover.

2019 was by far the best year of our career after the release of Sleeptalk. We have been constantly filming and filming for the past 6 years and really, it really started to give the impression that our group was reaching a turning point in our career, for the better.

All of that changed a week ago when our pickup truck, trailer and most of our music equipment was stolen right outside my apartment in Fullerton, California. It was our home on the road and our only way to get around the country doing what we love the most. We have remained resilient in looking for the van / trailer and asking for help from friends and family, but there is absolutely no sign of that anywhere.

Insurance does not want to cover everything that has been taken from us and we are absolutely devastated right now. We have owned the van for a year and a half and reimbursed 2/3 of it, but we still owe it and we will continue to make payments despite its disappearance. The trailer was purchased just 2 months ago and we paid for it in full. We have invested thousands of dollars in a new live configuration with wireless monitoring in the ear and have only had the chance to use it once for our last tour with Wage War. Mike's drum set, cymbals, hardware and Ramone's head and pedals – all left without any sign of where it could be.

All donations will go directly to the purchase of a pickup truck, trailer and, we hope, the replacement of all equipment that has been removed from us. We know it's a crazy amount of money to shoot for, but the truth is that it's not even the sum total of the extent to which we are currently negative. We have another tour coming up in March with We Came As Romans and if we fail to find a solution quickly, the future of our group is very, very uncertain. This is the last thing we would like to do as a group, but tragically, we have no other options. Any amount given will go a long way in helping us get back on our feet. We are committed to finding a way to thank you and reimburse you for helping us when needed. That being said, if someone is able to bring us back to our van, trailer and equipment, we are happy to offer you free, lifetime access to all future Dayseeker shows and a cash reward. No matter what awaits us in the future, we just want to say that we love you so much and appreciate you more than you will ever know.

Since the group's original statement, Rodriguez has shared an update that his trailer was found in Ventura, California. However, the majority of their equipment and van have still not been found.

Update: the trailer has been localized! Van / Equipment is still missing but it's a small victory for us.

– DAYSEEKER (@dayseeker) December 26, 2019

You can donate on the group's GoFundMe page to help recover their losses.