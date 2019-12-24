David Warner a certain starter, Michael Neser could be chosen

Loading...

"There was a bit of concern for about two seconds. Then he saw the doctor. He is still hitting balls. We know how good he is playing right now. We know how much all the boys like to play. trial cricket, in cricket the day after christmas we also know the story of albert jacka, so he will be ready to go. "

Jacka was an Australian soldier and Victoria Cross recipient for his bravery "in the face of the enemy" during the First World War.

The Australians made a confirmed change for the second test against New Zealand, with injured pitcher Josh Hazlewood replaced by James Pattinson.

However, the uncapped Neser, an Ashes tourist who was part of the team this summer, could play, depending on the condition of the field.

Neser, 29, is considered a versatile bowling player because the Queenslander has 167 first-class wickets at 26.15, and an average of 25.13 healthy with the bat. The South African cricketer could play a role similar to that of versatile player Mitch Marsh, who was summoned to last year's Boxing Day Test against India.

Warner has thrown in the nets.

Marsh, however, is more versatile, which means that it might be difficult for Captain Tim Paine to find enough overtaking for an attack from Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Pattinson and spinner Nathan Lyon alongside Neser – if the Australians thought it was. the best option.

Langer remains concerned that the surface could be flat, which if necessary would see Neser replacing Matthew Wade or, most likely, Travis Head.

"The only reason we would do it is that the wicket looks like everything it has had in recent years in the aftermath test match," he said.

"You have to get 20 wickets. On really very flat wickets, it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone. The Australian cricket team doesn't usually go that route of having the extra player, but if we were playing on ATMs we have played in the last two years or so here at the CWM, we must certainly find a way to take 20 ATMs. "

The 2017-18 ash test in Melbourne was a draw, in part because of the English opener Alastair Cook who broke the first innings and beat 244. India prevailed the year last on the back of their first innings of 7-443 (Dec).

MCG curator Matt Page is confident that the five-year-old band to be used on Thursday will have enough life and bounce, when it should leave a good cover of grass.

Michael Neser is under selection for the day after Christmas.

Head, 25, is the only member of the Australian top six to have approved his spot. He returned to the side in Brisbane, after being dropped for the final ash test, and made 24 against Pakistan, but failed to beat in a complete victory at Adelaide.

He made 56 in the opening innings against the Black Caps in Perth, but was criticized by big test Ricky Ponting for wasting a century-old opportunity when he slapped a Tim Southee delivery outside the stump directly to cover.

"Sometimes you just have to watch the game, see how the opposition is trying to get you out, sometimes you bring your ego back as a result of that. It just lets another great opportunity pass," Ponting said on Channel Seven. .

The head, however, has an average of 40.82 healthy after 15 tests and is a century old.

